Biden sets tough tone on Russia as he arrives in Britain for first foreign trip

US president arrives for G7 summit and trips to Belgium and Switzerland

US President Joe Biden arrived in the UK on Wednesday evening for his first international trip, aiming to stand firm with Russia and rebuild alliances weakened under the Trump administration.

"We're going to make it clear that the United States is back and democracies of the world are standing together to tackle the toughest challenges and the issues that matter most to our future," Mr Biden said at RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk, home to the 100th Air Refuelling Wing.

Mr Biden is eager to reassert the US on the world stage, steadying European allies deeply shaken by his predecessor Donald Trump and pushing democracy as the only bulwark to rising forces of authoritarianism.

With a huge American flag behind him, Mr Biden set a tough tone for his highly anticipated meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying he would "let him know what I want him to know" in Geneva next week.

"We're not seeking conflict with Russia," he clarified.

"We want a stable and predictable relationship ... but I've been clear: the United States will respond in a robust and meaningful way if the Russian government engages in harmful activities."

Read More

A police vehicle passes the Tregenna Castle ahead of the G7 summit, in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain, June 5, 2021. REUTERS/Tom NicholsonWhat is the G7 and why is the 2021 summit in Cornwall?

Biden looks to reset relations with Europe trip

Boris Johnson urges G7 leaders to commit to ambitious climate change deal

He is due to hold talks with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Cornwall on Thursday to launch a new Atlantic Accord before the three-day G7 leaders summit.

As he left Washington, Mr Biden said the trip would demonstrate the strength of the transatlantic alliance, "making clear to Putin and China that Europe and the United States are tight".

Mr Biden is also expected to announce the next steps in America's role in fighting the pandemic, including a reported purchase of 500 million Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine doses to be shared globally.

From Britain, he will travel on to Belgium for Nato and EU-US summits and then to Switzerland for the meeting with the Russian leader.

"I’m so proud to be here with all of you to kick off my first overseas trip as president," Mr Biden said in his address to the military members.

The president thanked members of the US Air Force for “an amazing job keeping Covid-19 under control on the base”.

The crowd rose to their feet shortly before 8pm in preparation for his arrival.

Mr Biden, also the commander-in-chief of the US military, told the servicemen and women to stand “at ease” and added: “I keep forgetting I’m president.”

Updated: June 10, 2021 02:54 AM

SHARE

SHARE

EDITOR'S PICKS
Ebrahim Raisi is regarded by many as the frontunner. AFP

Iran’s next president faces widespread discontent

MENA
So here it is, then. The 2022 Land Cruiser has arrived. All photos courtesy Toyota

New Toyota Land Cruiser unveiled: the dune-buster is back

Motoring
French President Emmanuel Macron is protected by a security member after getting slapped by a member of the public during a visit to Tain l'Hermitage, France. Reuters.

President Macron lashes out at 'stupid' slap

Europe
UAE officials observe Shams 1, the $600 million solar energy plant on the outskirts of Abu Dhabi. AFP

Is it time for the GCC to have its own Green New Deal?

Europe
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, pictured when he was foreign minister in 2017, loading aid supplies in Somalia. AFP

Foreign aid ranks below Marks & Spencer for Conservatives

Comment
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Beyond the Headlines
Vaccine passports could raise ethical issues. Alamy

Beyond the Headlines: Are vaccine passports necessary or discriminatory?
A demonstrator wears a cap in the colours of the palestinian flag during a pro-Palestinian protest in Berlin on May 19, 2021. Thousands of demonstrators marched waving Palestinian flags and shouting pro-Palestine slogans as Israel and the Palestinians were mired in their worst conflict in years. / AFP / John MACDOUGALL

Beyond the Headlines: Are Palestinians being censored by social media?
Palestinians inspect damage to buildings in Al Saftawi street northern Gaza City. Getty

Beyond the Headlines: What led to the clashes between Israel and Palestine?
The first image of Mars taken by the UAE's Hope probe, which arrived to the planet on February 9. EPA

Beyond the Headlines: What Mars missions mean for humanity
mRNA vaccines have already proven themselves effective against Covid-19. Reuters 

How mRNA Covid-19 vaccines could mean HIV cures and anti-cancer jabs
Vials labelled "Moderna, AstraZeneca, Pfizer - Biontech, Johnson&Johnson, Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" are seen in this illustration picture taken May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Beyond the Headlines: How Covid-19 mRNA research could cure HIV and cancer
Funeral pyres of Covid-19 victims burn in an area converted for mass cremation in New Delhi, India. AP

Beyond the Headlines: how did India's Covid crisis get so big?
The Carlsbad Desalination plant in California uses reverse osmosis to convert seawater into drinkable water. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Beyond the Headlines: can desalination solve the world's water worries?
The UAE's Hope Consortium delivers Covid-19 vaccine doses across the world. Hope Consortium

Beyond the Headlines: How Abu Dhabi’s Hope Consortium is helping to vaccinate the world
FILE PHOTO: A vial of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a vaccination center, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Ronquieres, Belgium April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

Beyond the Headlines: Is the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine safe?
TOPSHOT - This satellite imagery released by Maxar Technologies shows a close up overview of the MV Ever Given container ship and tugboats in the Suez Canal on March 29, 2021. The MV Ever Given was refloated and the Suez Canal reopened on March 29, 2021, sparking relief almost a week after the huge container ship got stuck during a sandstorm and blocked a major artery for global trade. AFP correspondents observed tugboat crews sounding their foghorns in celebration after the Ever Given, a cargo megaship the length of four football fields, was dislodged from the banks of the Suez. - RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS / AFP / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies / - / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

Beyond the Headlines: how to stop ships getting stuck in the Suez
epa08673114 Jobless graduates wear hard hats and fluro vests during a protest near the green zone in central Baghdad, Iraq, 16 September 2020. Thousands of university graduates and jobless continue their protests against the lack of job opportunities and basic services, near the heavily fortified Green Zone which houses the Iraqi government offices in Baghdad. EPA-EFE/AHMED JALIL *** Local Caption *** 56346531

Beyond the Headlines: Cash for jobs in Iraq's government