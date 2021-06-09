US to buy 500 million Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines for global distribution

About 200 million donated doses could be sent out by end of 2021

US President Joe Biden boards Air Force One for the G7 Summit in the UK, where he could announce the new vaccine distribution plan as early as Thursday. Reuters
US President Joe Biden boards Air Force One for the G7 Summit in the UK, where he could announce the new vaccine distribution plan as early as Thursday. Reuters

Washington is ordering 500 million of Pfizer-BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccines to share with other countries, it was reported on Wednesday.

The move marks a major step towards President Joe Biden's plans for a bigger US role in the fight against the pandemic, which has killed more than 3.7 million people worldwide.

The Washington Post first reported the news shortly after Mr Biden said on Wednesday, before he boarded a flight to the UK, that he would soon have an update on the country's global vaccine strategy.

Read More

Shipping containers with 2,000,000 Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines arrive in Argentina from the US. AFP PhotoUS weighs up global distribution of excess Covid-19 vaccines

Former UK prime minister says 10 billion Covid-19 doses needed to vaccinate the world

Billie Eilish, Priyanka Chopra, Katy Perry and other stars warn rich countries about vaccine wastage

He is expected to announce it in a speech to the G7 summit as early as Thursday, and Pfizer chief executive Albert Bourla could appear alongside him, The New York Times reported.

The US will send out 200 million doses this year, enough to fully vaccinate up to 100 million people, AP reported.

The remaining 300 million doses will be distributed in early 2022.

More than 52 per cent of the adult population in the US has been fully vaccinated and supply has largely outgrown demand.

The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention reported a seven-day average of fewer than 850,000 daily vaccinations, down from a high of more than 3 million a day in April.

The Pfizer order helps to solidify Mr Biden's goal of turning the US into the world's vaccine "arsenal".

"Strong American leadership is essential to ending this pandemic now and to strengthening global health security for tomorrow – to better prevent, detect and respond to the next threat," he said this month.

"The United States will be the world’s arsenal of vaccines in our shared fight against this virus."

The Biden administration had already committed to donating 80 million Covid-19 vaccines to some countries by the end of June, including vaccines originally intended for use by Americans.

It is the largest donation made by any country so far.

Tens of thousands of AstraZeneca's vaccines were also "lent" to US neighbours Canada and Mexico earlier in the pandemic.

The World Health Organisation-backed Covax scheme recently announced a shortfall of millions of vaccine doses needed to inoculate people in poorer nations.

WHO chief Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has called on rich countries to help out as the situation becomes a "two-track" pandemic, with infections decreasing in highly vaccinated countries and surging in poor countries with little access to shots.

The doses from the Pfizer-BioNTech order will be sent to the Covax programme and the African Union for distribution in 92 lower-income countries, AP reported.

Updated: June 10, 2021 01:29 AM

SHARE

SHARE

Latest on Coronavirus
A person receives a dose of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine at a vaccination centre for those aged over 18 years old at the Belmont Health Centre in Harrow, London. Reuters

UK records highest daily infections in more than three months

Europe
The UAE led the world in vaccination rates during the past week. Victor Besa / The National 

Abu Dhabi Covid-19 rules: how to maintain green pass status on Al Hosn app

Health
A patient receives a Covid-19 vaccine at a clinic in Ottawa, Canada, where travel restrictions are being eased for vaccinated residents. Reuters

Canada to end hotel quarantine for immunised residents

The Americas
Vaccination status is a key element in determining how long a 'green pass' is valid in Abu Dhabi. Khushnum Bhandari / The National

Abu Dhabi updates Al Hosn app entry rules for malls, restaurants, hotels and supermarkets

Health
Wizz Air chief executive Jozsef Varadi said most European airlines were in trouble financially. Reuters

Wizz Air boss attacks governments’ Covid interventions in aviation industry

Aviation
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Beyond the Headlines
Vaccine passports could raise ethical issues. Alamy

Beyond the Headlines: Are vaccine passports necessary or discriminatory?
A demonstrator wears a cap in the colours of the palestinian flag during a pro-Palestinian protest in Berlin on May 19, 2021. Thousands of demonstrators marched waving Palestinian flags and shouting pro-Palestine slogans as Israel and the Palestinians were mired in their worst conflict in years. / AFP / John MACDOUGALL

Beyond the Headlines: Are Palestinians being censored by social media?
Palestinians inspect damage to buildings in Al Saftawi street northern Gaza City. Getty

Beyond the Headlines: What led to the clashes between Israel and Palestine?
The first image of Mars taken by the UAE's Hope probe, which arrived to the planet on February 9. EPA

Beyond the Headlines: What Mars missions mean for humanity
mRNA vaccines have already proven themselves effective against Covid-19. Reuters 

How mRNA Covid-19 vaccines could mean HIV cures and anti-cancer jabs
Vials labelled "Moderna, AstraZeneca, Pfizer - Biontech, Johnson&Johnson, Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" are seen in this illustration picture taken May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Beyond the Headlines: How Covid-19 mRNA research could cure HIV and cancer
Funeral pyres of Covid-19 victims burn in an area converted for mass cremation in New Delhi, India. AP

Beyond the Headlines: how did India's Covid crisis get so big?
The Carlsbad Desalination plant in California uses reverse osmosis to convert seawater into drinkable water. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Beyond the Headlines: can desalination solve the world's water worries?
The UAE's Hope Consortium delivers Covid-19 vaccine doses across the world. Hope Consortium

Beyond the Headlines: How Abu Dhabi’s Hope Consortium is helping to vaccinate the world
FILE PHOTO: A vial of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a vaccination center, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Ronquieres, Belgium April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

Beyond the Headlines: Is the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine safe?
TOPSHOT - This satellite imagery released by Maxar Technologies shows a close up overview of the MV Ever Given container ship and tugboats in the Suez Canal on March 29, 2021. The MV Ever Given was refloated and the Suez Canal reopened on March 29, 2021, sparking relief almost a week after the huge container ship got stuck during a sandstorm and blocked a major artery for global trade. AFP correspondents observed tugboat crews sounding their foghorns in celebration after the Ever Given, a cargo megaship the length of four football fields, was dislodged from the banks of the Suez. - RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS / AFP / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies / - / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

Beyond the Headlines: how to stop ships getting stuck in the Suez
epa08673114 Jobless graduates wear hard hats and fluro vests during a protest near the green zone in central Baghdad, Iraq, 16 September 2020. Thousands of university graduates and jobless continue their protests against the lack of job opportunities and basic services, near the heavily fortified Green Zone which houses the Iraqi government offices in Baghdad. EPA-EFE/AHMED JALIL *** Local Caption *** 56346531

Beyond the Headlines: Cash for jobs in Iraq's government