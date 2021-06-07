Head of WHO says world faces two-track pandemic

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus issues warning as infections rise in Americas, Africa and Western Pacific

Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. AFP.
The head of the World Health Organisation on Monday warned of a “two-track pandemic”, with deaths among older people declining in countries with higher vaccination rates as infections rise in the Americas, Africa and the Western Pacific.

WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also warned countries facing outbreaks of new variants such as the Delta variant, which was first identified in India, against lifting Covid-19 restrictions too quickly.

Dr Tedros said it “could be disastrous for those who are not vaccinated”.

With G7 leaders set to meet in Cornwall, England, this week, he intensified his call for wealthy countries to do more to battle inequality in access to coronavirus vaccines.

Dr Tedros repeated his challenge of vaccinating at least 10 per cent of the population in every country by the end of September and 30 per cent by the end of the year.

Latest on Coronavirus
