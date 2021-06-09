G7 in Cornwall: Mizzle, busy skies, police checkpoints, navy warships and local delicacies

Imminent arrival of world leaders turns coastal English county into hotbed of activity

'HMS Tamar' patrols off St Ives, Cornwall, ahead of the G7 summit. AFP
'HMS Tamar' patrols off St Ives, Cornwall, ahead of the G7 summit. AFP

Negotiating the footpath in the Cornish village of St Ives is suddenly an impossible task for the locals with three-metre high corrugated steel fencing sealing off buildings in swathes of the town.

The local trainline is shut down and many roads blocked as security checkpoints are set up and thousands of police take up position in the narrow peninsula at the western tip of England. Off the beaches sits a maritime ring of steel with HMS Northumberland and HMS Tyne on patrol.

Police officers patrolling outside the security fence smile at a dog walker as he passes by. AFP
Police officers patrolling outside the security fence smile at a dog walker as he passes by. AFP

Radar stations are on high alert as Marine One, the US president's helicopter call sign, and other VIP assets cross the skies.

After months of preparation, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is hosting the G7 Leaders’ Summit 2021 at Carbis Bay in St Ives, Cornwall.

The arrival of Mr Biden and the G7 leaders has turned the county into a hotbed of activity. The summit boon for the local tourist industry, even if the local mist and drizzling rain, known as mizzle, threatens to disrupt at least some of the family photos.

Air Force One arrives at RAF Mildenhall. AP Photo
Air Force One arrives at RAF Mildenhall. AP Photo

Also in line for a boost are local food producers as the leaders feast on fish, cheese and regional drinks. Fire pits on the beach at Carbis Bay are to provide the setting for some delegations to relax on at least one of the summit evenings.

Read More

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will use the summit in Cornwall this week to secure support for large-scale renewable energy projects in Africa and Asia. Associated PressBoris Johnson urges G7 leaders to commit to ambitious climate change deal

Local airspace is shut and residents are warned to expect travel disruption.

As the influx began to arrive, opinions were divided between excitement and frustration over the hosting of such a major event in summer, when many holidaymakers take to the Cornish coast for a bit of peace and quiet.

“Two years ago we booked to come here after seeing online about what a beautiful bay it was ... but when we get here, they’ve got all this security," said retired holidaymaker Robert Akerhurst, 70.

"Literally, you cannot even walk on to the beach but [G7 leaders] are not even going to use that ... I think it’s a ploy to get us to come back next year.”

Retired resident Elizabeth Mounsey, 57, said she had mixed feelings.

Police officers in wetsuits patrol the rocky shore between St Ives and Carbis Bay. AFP
Police officers in wetsuits patrol the rocky shore between St Ives and Carbis Bay. AFP

There was an overarching sense of excitement, she said, but the timing wasn't ideal because it clashes with Cornwall's busy holiday season.

The children are thrilled that we have all these different types of aircraft flying over the house

"I think that’s probably been the biggest negative for the local people," she said.

"Maybe November or February but we are so busy in June anyway that it has caused quite a lot of congestion and stress in the town."

Another resident, graphic designer Tracey Walker, 44, described her surprise when Carbis Bay was announced as summit host.

A man photographs 'Mount Recyclemore', an artwork depicting the G7 leaders looking towards Carbis Bay. Reuters
A man photographs 'Mount Recyclemore', an artwork depicting the G7 leaders looking towards Carbis Bay. Reuters

"It seemed massively hypocritical because [G7 leaders] are coming to discuss climate change and the environment and yet flying in from all over the place," she said.

"But now it’s here and it’s happening, it is quite exciting. The children are thrilled that we have all these different types of aircraft flying over the house, so we are trying to embrace it now.”

A television crew prepares to broadcast from Carbis Bay. AFP
A television crew prepares to broadcast from Carbis Bay. AFP

Newly married Mr Johnson will shuttle between his guests and venues with dizzying speed. He will meet and hold bilateral talks with all leaders at the G7 summit (not just the core group but the EU, UN Secretary General, head of the World Health Organisation, South Korea and South Africa), except Australia's Scott Morrison, who will be treated to dinner in Downing Street on Tuesday.

Updated: June 10, 2021 06:56 PM

SHARE

SHARE

EDITOR'S PICKS
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, his wife Carrie Johnson and US President Joe Biden with first lady Jill Biden walk outside Carbis Bay Hotel, Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain June 10, 2021. Reuters

Who is Daphne du Maurier? Carrie Johnson gives Jill Biden novel by Cornwall-loving author

Europe
Former diplomat Sigrid Kaag and her D66 political party hope the formation of a government for the Netherlands will not be a drawn-out process. EPA. 

Former UN diplomat Sigrid Kaag's skills bear fruit in political career in Netherlands

Europe
Ali Jawad always had big sporting dreams. For a boy born with no legs, achieving them in the Paralympic arena was already going to be a challenge - but he could have had no idea back then just how arduous a journey it would be. Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

A man possessed: the guiding light of Paralympian Ali Jawad

Europe
Farmer Philip Hughes (left) has made a good return since buying is first crypto mining rig from supplier Josh Riddett two years ago. Courtesy Easy Crypto Hunter

How British farmers use cow manure to create new crypto coins

Energy
Kathryn Wainwright is in hotel quarantine after flying to the UK from Abu Dhabi. Courtesy, Kathryn Wainwright

On board first direct flight from Abu Dhabi to Heathrow since UK red list changes

Europe
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Beyond the Headlines
Members of Kataib Hezbollah, one of the most powerful Iran-backed militias in Iraq, take part in a parade in Baghdad to mark Quds Day on May 6, 2021. Reuters

Beyond The Headlines: How will Mustafa Al Kadhimi rein in Iraq's militias?
Vaccine passports could raise ethical issues. Alamy

Beyond the Headlines: Are vaccine passports necessary or discriminatory?
A demonstrator wears a cap in the colours of the palestinian flag during a pro-Palestinian protest in Berlin on May 19, 2021. Thousands of demonstrators marched waving Palestinian flags and shouting pro-Palestine slogans as Israel and the Palestinians were mired in their worst conflict in years. / AFP / John MACDOUGALL

Beyond the Headlines: Are Palestinians being censored by social media?
Palestinians inspect damage to buildings in Al Saftawi street northern Gaza City. Getty

Beyond the Headlines: What led to the clashes between Israel and Palestine?
The first image of Mars taken by the UAE's Hope probe, which arrived to the planet on February 9. EPA

Beyond the Headlines: What Mars missions mean for humanity
mRNA vaccines have already proven themselves effective against Covid-19. Reuters 

How mRNA Covid-19 vaccines could mean HIV cures and anti-cancer jabs
Vials labelled "Moderna, AstraZeneca, Pfizer - Biontech, Johnson&Johnson, Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" are seen in this illustration picture taken May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Beyond the Headlines: How Covid-19 mRNA research could cure HIV and cancer
Funeral pyres of Covid-19 victims burn in an area converted for mass cremation in New Delhi, India. AP

Beyond the Headlines: how did India's Covid crisis get so big?
The Carlsbad Desalination plant in California uses reverse osmosis to convert seawater into drinkable water. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Beyond the Headlines: can desalination solve the world's water worries?
The UAE's Hope Consortium delivers Covid-19 vaccine doses across the world. Hope Consortium

Beyond the Headlines: How Abu Dhabi’s Hope Consortium is helping to vaccinate the world
FILE PHOTO: A vial of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a vaccination center, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Ronquieres, Belgium April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

Beyond the Headlines: Is the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine safe?
TOPSHOT - This satellite imagery released by Maxar Technologies shows a close up overview of the MV Ever Given container ship and tugboats in the Suez Canal on March 29, 2021. The MV Ever Given was refloated and the Suez Canal reopened on March 29, 2021, sparking relief almost a week after the huge container ship got stuck during a sandstorm and blocked a major artery for global trade. AFP correspondents observed tugboat crews sounding their foghorns in celebration after the Ever Given, a cargo megaship the length of four football fields, was dislodged from the banks of the Suez. - RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS / AFP / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies / - / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

Beyond the Headlines: how to stop ships getting stuck in the Suez