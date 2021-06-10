G7 dinners: what the world leaders will be eating in Cornwall

Chefs to cater for hunger built from diplomacy and high-level negotiations

A range of world-class food is on the menu for the G7 leaders. Alamy
A range of world-class food is on the menu for the G7 leaders. Alamy

There is nothing like diplomacy and high-level negotiations to build up an appetite.

But the well-earned hunger of world leaders should be sated at the Friday night G7 dinner by chef Emily Scott of the Watergate Bay Hotel in Cornwall.

For starters, they will be served spiced melon gazpacho with coconut and a high note of herbs.

For the main, the G7 heads will enjoy turbot caught off the Cornish coast by a fisherman from Newquay.

It will be roasted on the bone and served with Cornish new potatoes, wild garlic pesto and greens from the local Padstow kitchen gardens.

Ms Scott will then serve a range of Cornish cheese, including Gouda, Cornish yarg and Helford blue. They will have English strawberry pavlova for dessert.

Read More

Eating off your lap, breaking your plastic fork and being served a one-style-fits-all steak. What is there to like about barbecues? Vincent Kieman / UnsplashOverrated and undercooked: why I don't get the hype about barbecues

St Ives hotel housing security staff and media forced to close after Covid outbreak

They will end the meal with petit fours including clotted-cream fudge, mini-clotted cream ice cream cones and chocolate Earl Grey truffles.

The Saturday night dinner will be cooked by chef Simon Stallard of the Hidden Hut in Portscatho, Cornwall. It will be a barbecue on the beach at Carbis Bay.

The leaders will begin with canapes including sparkling scallops, Curgurrell crab claws and Portscatho mackerel.

The main will be seared and smoky moorland sirloin, Newlyn lobster and scorched leeks, served with sides of layered Cornish potato chips, St Just purple sprouting broccoli and salt-baked beetroot.

They will finish the meal around firepits on the beach, with a beach hut sundae, then baked brie, hot buttered rum and toasted marshmallows.

Drinks will include Cornish sparkling wine, German riesling, Australian shiraz, Cornish beer and hedge-row fizz cocktails.

Updated: June 11, 2021 07:10 PM

SHARE

SHARE

EDITOR'S PICKS
Boris Johnson has challenged the world's richest countries to prioritise the education of girls. Getty Images

G7 boost for girls as Boris Johnson challenges leaders to fund female education

Europe
A UK study has found that rigourous exercise can increase the risk of developing MND for those who have a family history of the illness. Getty Images

Rigorous exercise increases risk of motor neurone disease

Europe
Ali Jawad always had big sporting dreams. For a boy born with no legs, achieving them in the Paralympic arena was already going to be a challenge - but he could have had no idea back then just how arduous a journey it would be. Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

A man possessed: the guiding light of Paralympian Ali Jawad

Europe
US President Joe Biden, left, poses for a photo with Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, during their meeting ahead of the G7 summit in Cornwall, Britain, Thursday June 10, 2021. AP

Biden meets Johnson: leaders find common ground on eve of G7

Europe
Kathryn Wainwright is in hotel quarantine after flying to the UK from Abu Dhabi. Courtesy, Kathryn Wainwright

On board first direct flight from Abu Dhabi to Heathrow since UK red list changes

Europe
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Beyond the Headlines
Members of Kataib Hezbollah, one of the most powerful Iran-backed militias in Iraq, take part in a parade in Baghdad to mark Quds Day on May 6, 2021. Reuters

Beyond The Headlines: How will Mustafa Al Kadhimi rein in Iraq's militias?
Vaccine passports could raise ethical issues. Alamy

Beyond the Headlines: Are vaccine passports necessary or discriminatory?
A demonstrator wears a cap in the colours of the palestinian flag during a pro-Palestinian protest in Berlin on May 19, 2021. Thousands of demonstrators marched waving Palestinian flags and shouting pro-Palestine slogans as Israel and the Palestinians were mired in their worst conflict in years. / AFP / John MACDOUGALL

Beyond the Headlines: Are Palestinians being censored by social media?
Palestinians inspect damage to buildings in Al Saftawi street northern Gaza City. Getty

Beyond the Headlines: What led to the clashes between Israel and Palestine?
The first image of Mars taken by the UAE's Hope probe, which arrived to the planet on February 9. EPA

Beyond the Headlines: What Mars missions mean for humanity
mRNA vaccines have already proven themselves effective against Covid-19. Reuters 

How mRNA Covid-19 vaccines could mean HIV cures and anti-cancer jabs
Vials labelled "Moderna, AstraZeneca, Pfizer - Biontech, Johnson&Johnson, Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" are seen in this illustration picture taken May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Beyond the Headlines: How Covid-19 mRNA research could cure HIV and cancer
Funeral pyres of Covid-19 victims burn in an area converted for mass cremation in New Delhi, India. AP

Beyond the Headlines: how did India's Covid crisis get so big?
The Carlsbad Desalination plant in California uses reverse osmosis to convert seawater into drinkable water. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Beyond the Headlines: can desalination solve the world's water worries?
The UAE's Hope Consortium delivers Covid-19 vaccine doses across the world. Hope Consortium

Beyond the Headlines: How Abu Dhabi’s Hope Consortium is helping to vaccinate the world
FILE PHOTO: A vial of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a vaccination center, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Ronquieres, Belgium April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

Beyond the Headlines: Is the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine safe?
TOPSHOT - This satellite imagery released by Maxar Technologies shows a close up overview of the MV Ever Given container ship and tugboats in the Suez Canal on March 29, 2021. The MV Ever Given was refloated and the Suez Canal reopened on March 29, 2021, sparking relief almost a week after the huge container ship got stuck during a sandstorm and blocked a major artery for global trade. AFP correspondents observed tugboat crews sounding their foghorns in celebration after the Ever Given, a cargo megaship the length of four football fields, was dislodged from the banks of the Suez. - RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS / AFP / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies / - / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

Beyond the Headlines: how to stop ships getting stuck in the Suez