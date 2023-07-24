Five EU countries want Ukrainian agricultural produce ban extended

Five Eastern European countries will ask the European Commission for an extension of a controversial ban on Ukrainian agricultural products beyond mid-September.

Introduced in May, the ban enforced by Poland, Bulgarian, Hungary, Slovakia and Romania on imports of Ukrainian wheat, maize, rapeseed and sunflower oil has led to tensions with Kyiv.

The EU Council's agenda states that a Polish delegation will inform European ministers on behalf of the five countries of the "continuing difficult situation on agricultural markets".

At a meeting of the EU’s 27 agriculture ministers on Tuesday, ministers will also discuss their request to extend "EU preventive measures for certain products originating in Ukraine beyond September 15".

The five agriculture ministers agreed during a previous meeting in Warsaw on a joint position ahead of Tuesday's meeting.

"We must not allow the destruction of national economies," said Slovakia's Agriculture Minister Jozef Birez after the meeting, which was also attended by Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.

"Safeguarding farmers is our duty as they ensure food security in their countries."

Poland has assumed leadership in the talks between the five countries and the EU.

Polish minister Robert Telus said the ban has had an “unexpectedly good effect” by allowing more Ukrainian grain through his country on its way to other markets instead of being sold in Poland.

Cheap Ukrainian cereals have driven down prices for local agricultural products, triggering protests ahead of a parliamentary election in Poland.

But discussions about the ban’s renewal come at a highly sensitive time for Ukraine.

Russia last week withdrew from a UN-Turkey brokered agreement that had allowed Ukrainian grain exports via the Black Sea. Russia has since stepped up its attacks on Ukrainian port and grain infrastructure, pushing up global prices

Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal last week described Poland’s ban on his country’s agricultural products as an “unfriendly and populist move that will severely impact global food security and Ukraine’s economy”.

In a call with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen a day after his critical tweet, Mr Shmyhal said Kyiv had agreed with the commission to simplify procedures and develop new border crossing points and transport routes.

Productive conversation with @vonderleyen about facilitating 🇺🇦 agricultural exports. Agreed to simplify procedures, develop new border crossing points and transport routes. Coordinated the preparation of the new instrument #UkraineFacility for economic development and recovery. — Denys Shmyhal (@Denys_Shmyhal) July 19, 2023

The commission is holding intense discussions behind closed doors with Ukraine, Moldova and the five Eastern European countries described in EU circles as “frontline” states because many of them share borders with Ukraine.

It is “working very intensively with the five frontline members states, Ukraine and Moldova to solve logistical problems and increase the capacity of the solidarity lanes”, European Commission spokeswoman for agriculture Miriam Garcia Ferrer told The National.

The so-called “solidarity lanes” were set up by the commission three months after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year to help Kyiv export its agricultural produce through land borders with Poland and Romania.

Ms Garcia Ferrer declined to comment on whether the commission supported the frontline states’ request to extend the ban.

Some nations have warned they would introduce protective measures whatever the commission's response.

Hungarian Minister of Agriculture Istvan Nagy last week said “if the EU does not extend the ban after 15 September, Hungary will put in place its tools to protect farmers”.

Mr Telus has said he sees “no substantive argument” for the ban to expire mid-September.

With the exception of Hungary, which has repeatedly slowed down negotiations in Brussels aimed at sending financial and military support to Ukraine, the frontline nations include some of Kyiv’s strongest military backers.

In March, Poland and Slovakia became the first Nato countries to send MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine.

A recently sworn-in Bulgarian government last month said it would send about 100 armoured personnel carriers to Kyiv.