Russian strike on cathedral in Odesa kills one

One person was killed as an 18th century cathedral severely damaged in Ukraine’s southern port city of Odesa on Sunday morning, amid continuing Russian missile attacks in the coastal city.

The attacks follow a wave of missile attacks in the city on Friday and Saturday following Russia’s cancellation of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, a deal that allowed more than 30 million tonnes of grain to be exported from Ukraine’s southern ports. At least one grain silo was destroyed in the attack.

Russian military sites were targeted in suspected Ukrainian drone and missile attacks in Crimea on Saturday, leading to the evacuation of civilians after a large ammunition storage site exploded.

Debris strewn around the inside of the Transfiguration Cathedral. Reuters

“Odesa: another night attack of the monsters,” Oleh Kiper, governor of southern Ukraine's Odesa region, said on the Telegram messaging app.

At least 19 people were injured, including four children, in the missile attacks that also destroyed six houses and apartment buildings. Fourteen people were admitted to the hospital, he said.

The Spaso-Preobrazhensky Cathedral, or the Transfiguration Cathedral, is Odesa's largest Orthodox church building. It was built in the 1790s and consecrated in 1809.

Photos and videos showed parts of the building destroyed with rubble inside with several icons lined up on the ground.

The cathedral is Ukraine's second-largest church, though most Ukrainian Orthodox believers belong to a separate branch of the faith formed four years ago by uniting branches independent of Russian authority.

Crimea explosions

The Odesa attacks follow a drone attack on an ammunition depot in Crimea which prompted authorities to evacuate a 5km radius and briefly suspend road traffic on the bridge linking the peninsula to Russia, the region's Moscow-installed governor said on Saturday.

Ukraine said its army had destroyed an oil depot and Russian army warehouses in what it called the “temporarily occupied” district of Oktiabrske in central Crimea.

The attack caused an ammunition depot to explode, Russian-installed governor Sergei Aksyonov said, adding there was no reported damage or casualties. Footage shared by state media showed a thick cloud of grey smoke at the site.

Aksyonov later said that all rail traffic in the affected area was back to normal after being disrupted.

Russian news agencies quoted the Health Ministry as saying 12 people required medical assistance and four were taken to the hospital.

Russia seized and annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, eight years before launching its full-scale invasion of the country.

The brief halting of traffic on the Crimean Bridge, about 180km to the east of the drone incident, came five days after explosions killed two people and damaged a section of roadway – the second major attack on the bridge since the start of the war.

The 19km road and rail bridge is a vital logistics link for Russian forces and is also heavily used by Russian tourists who flock to Crimea in summer.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday said the bridge was a legitimate target because it was a military supply route for Russia.