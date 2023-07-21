Zelenskyy sacks Ukraine's ambassador to UK after 'sarcasm' criticism

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has sacked his ambassador to the UK Vadym Prystaiko.

The move came days after the diplomat publicly criticised Mr Zelenskyy over his “sarcasm” at the Nato summit in Vilnius, Lithuania.

UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace had accused the government in Kyiv of being ungrateful for the huge donations of weapons Britain has sent, and said “we are not Amazon”.

Mr Zelenskyy responded by joking that he would call Mr Wallace on a daily basis to thank him for aid deliveries.

“I don’t believe that this sarcasm is healthy,” Mr Prystaiko said in an interview with Sky News earlier this week.

“We don’t have to show the Russians that we have something between us. They have to know that we are working together.”

A presidential order, signed by Mr Zelenskyy and published online on Friday, confirmed the dismissal of the Ukrainian diplomat from his posting in London. It did not give a reason.

Vadym Prystaiko, fourth from left, stands outside No 10 Downing Street with his wife Inna, Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty, to mark the one-year anniversary of the war in Ukraine. Photo: Jordan Pettitt

He had served as Ukraine’s man in London since July 2020.

Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Mr Prystaiko became a prominent figure in London and was regularly pictured at meetings and events with political figures, including at Downing Street.

Last Thursday, was he spotted in the royal box at the Wimbledon tennis championships.