Russian targeting of Ukraine grain infrastructure will cause huge food crisis, EU says

Europe’s diplomatic chief Josep Borrell on Thursday said that Russian strikes on Ukrainian Black Sea ports will “create a huge food crisis in the world”.

Russian drone and missile attacks on the port cities of Odesa and Mykolaiv wounded at least 20 people on Thursday. A previous round of strikes destroyed 60,000 tonnes of grain meant for export.

The attacks came after Russia quit a deal meant to facilitate Ukraine’s grain exports via the Black Sea, which was brokered by the UN and Turkey in July last year.

“So not only do they withdraw from the grain agreement in order to [halt the] export [of] grain from Ukraine, but they are burning the grain,” Mr Borrell said as he arrived at a meeting of EU foreign affairs ministers in Brussels.

“This is a barbarian attitude,” Mr Borrell said. “It means that there will be a shortage of food, of grain in the world.”

Ukraine is one of the world’s biggest grain and sunflower oil exporters. Blocking its maritime export routes imperils food security around the globe.

The UN-Turkey deal had allowed Ukraine to export 32 million tonnes of food in the past year to 45 countries, including 725,000 tonnes shipped by the World Food Programme to vulnerable countries including Afghanistan and Yemen.

With the recent daily strikes in Odesa, Russian President Vladimir Putin “is robbing the world of any hope of Ukrainian grain”, German Foreign Affairs Minister Annelena Baerbock said on Twitter.

Putin hat nicht nur die #BlackSeaGrainInitiative in die Luft gesprengt. Jetzt überzieht er die zweite Nacht in Folge die Hafenstadt #Odessa mit Bombenhagel. Damit raubt er der Welt jede Hoffnung auf ukrainisches Getreide. Jede seiner Bomben trifft auch die Ärmsten der Welt. 1/2 — Außenministerin Annalena Baerbock (@ABaerbock) July 19, 2023

The attacks caused wheat prices to soar on the European stock exchange.

"Hundreds of thousands of people, not to say millions, urgently need the grain from Ukraine, which is why we are working with all our international partners so that the grain in Ukraine does not rot in silos in the next few weeks, but reaches the people of the world who urgently need it," Ms Baerbock said in Brussels.

Russia had threatened to withdraw from the grain deal several times in the past year, complaining that the West was not implementing a separate agreement with the UN to facilitate its food and fertiliser exports to world markets.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Monday that he “deeply regretted” Russia’s decision to pull out of the grain deal. He detailed measures put in place by the UN to help Russia export its grain and fertiliser, which in some cases have increased since last year.

The UN also built a “bespoke payment mechanism” for Russia’s Agricultural Bank after Moscow requested that the bank be relinked to the international Swift payment system, according to Mr Guterres.

Speaking in Brussels, Mr Borrell said that the only answer to increased Russian attacks on Ukraine was to strengthen the EU’s military support to Kyiv.

“If they are being bombed, we have to provide anti-aerial capacities,” he said.

Mr Borrell said that he would present a proposal to the EU’s 27 foreign affairs ministers to increase the capacity of the European Peace Facility, a fund which has been used to send military aid to Ukraine.

He declined to give a figure but officials have said that they expect a proposal to spend up to €20 billion ($22.4 billion) on weapons, ammunition and other military aid for Ukraine over four years.

Ministers are expected to have only an initial discussion and then return to the issue in more depth at a meeting in Spain at the end of August.

They are also scheduled to re-examine talks on Turkey's long-time request to join the bloc and to hold a 90-minute discussion with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken by video link.