Annalena Baerbock: Germany's Greens stand by under-fire candidate

Green co-leader Robert Habeck stood aside in April in favour of Annalena Baerbock. Reuters

Germany’s Greens have rejected suggestions that their struggling candidate Annalena Baerbock could be replaced before September’s general election.

Ms Baerbock, 40, enjoyed a bounce in the polls when she was chosen as the Green nominee in April.

But the party’s bid to rule Germany for the first time has been damaged by a series of controversies involving the former trampolining medallist.

They include errors on her CV, an undeclared Christmas bonus and accusations of plagiarism in a book published by Ms Baerbock, which she denies.

With Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservative bloc enjoying a resurgence of support, the Greens are more than 10 points behind in some recent polls.

Two polls showed the Greens tied for second place with the Social Democrats, a party they hope to eclipse as the dominant force on the left.

The flagging Green campaign has led to calls for Ms Baerbock to stand aside in favour of the party’s charismatic co-leader Robert Habeck.

Ms Baerbock and Mr Habeck were elected joint leaders in 2018 and were credited with expanding party support and credibility.

But Mr Habeck stood aside in favour of Ms Baerbock when it came to choosing a nominee to succeed Ms Merkel as chancellor.

He brushed off suggestions this week that the party could switch its candidacy in the final weeks of the campaign.

“We made a decision, we considered everything,” he said. “The decision stands and now it’s about making it into a success.”

Asked why the party’s election posters appeared to be downplaying Ms Baerbock’s candidacy, campaign manager Michael Kellner said personalities would come to the fore when the election battle begins in earnest next month.

“We are strong together in our team and we have a strong duo for this election,” he said.

With Ms Merkel standing down after 16 years in office, her CDU/CSU bloc is putting forward Armin Laschet as its candidate for the election.

Polls have shown Mr Laschet, 60, the premier of the state of North Rhine-Westphalia, gaining on Ms Baerbock in personal poll ratings.

Olaf Scholz, Germany’s Finance Minister, is the nominee of the Social Democrats.

With climate issues set to be an important issue on the campaign trail, Mr Laschet promised to speed up efforts to make Germany climate neutral by 2045.

"If we want fewer people to fly, we have to build railways faster, for example. Everything is going much too slowly," he said.

But Mr Kellner said it was unclear how Mr Laschet intended to reach his climate goals.

“We have to act now. You cannot keep trying to please everybody without having your own compass,” he said.

The line up Friday: Giggs, Sho Madjozi and Masego Saturday: Nas, Lion Bbae, Roxanne Shante and DaniLeigh Sole DXB runs from December 6 to 8 at Dubai Design District. Weekend pass is Dh295 while a one day pass is Dh195. Tickets are available from www.soledxb.com

The line up Friday: Giggs, Sho Madjozi and Masego Saturday: Nas, Lion Bbae, Roxanne Shante and DaniLeigh Sole DXB runs from December 6 to 8 at Dubai Design District. Weekend pass is Dh295 while a one day pass is Dh195. Tickets are available from www.soledxb.com

The line up Friday: Giggs, Sho Madjozi and Masego Saturday: Nas, Lion Bbae, Roxanne Shante and DaniLeigh Sole DXB runs from December 6 to 8 at Dubai Design District. Weekend pass is Dh295 while a one day pass is Dh195. Tickets are available from www.soledxb.com

The line up Friday: Giggs, Sho Madjozi and Masego Saturday: Nas, Lion Bbae, Roxanne Shante and DaniLeigh Sole DXB runs from December 6 to 8 at Dubai Design District. Weekend pass is Dh295 while a one day pass is Dh195. Tickets are available from www.soledxb.com

The line up Friday: Giggs, Sho Madjozi and Masego Saturday: Nas, Lion Bbae, Roxanne Shante and DaniLeigh Sole DXB runs from December 6 to 8 at Dubai Design District. Weekend pass is Dh295 while a one day pass is Dh195. Tickets are available from www.soledxb.com

The line up Friday: Giggs, Sho Madjozi and Masego Saturday: Nas, Lion Bbae, Roxanne Shante and DaniLeigh Sole DXB runs from December 6 to 8 at Dubai Design District. Weekend pass is Dh295 while a one day pass is Dh195. Tickets are available from www.soledxb.com

The line up Friday: Giggs, Sho Madjozi and Masego Saturday: Nas, Lion Bbae, Roxanne Shante and DaniLeigh Sole DXB runs from December 6 to 8 at Dubai Design District. Weekend pass is Dh295 while a one day pass is Dh195. Tickets are available from www.soledxb.com

The line up Friday: Giggs, Sho Madjozi and Masego Saturday: Nas, Lion Bbae, Roxanne Shante and DaniLeigh Sole DXB runs from December 6 to 8 at Dubai Design District. Weekend pass is Dh295 while a one day pass is Dh195. Tickets are available from www.soledxb.com

The line up Friday: Giggs, Sho Madjozi and Masego Saturday: Nas, Lion Bbae, Roxanne Shante and DaniLeigh Sole DXB runs from December 6 to 8 at Dubai Design District. Weekend pass is Dh295 while a one day pass is Dh195. Tickets are available from www.soledxb.com

The line up Friday: Giggs, Sho Madjozi and Masego Saturday: Nas, Lion Bbae, Roxanne Shante and DaniLeigh Sole DXB runs from December 6 to 8 at Dubai Design District. Weekend pass is Dh295 while a one day pass is Dh195. Tickets are available from www.soledxb.com

The line up Friday: Giggs, Sho Madjozi and Masego Saturday: Nas, Lion Bbae, Roxanne Shante and DaniLeigh Sole DXB runs from December 6 to 8 at Dubai Design District. Weekend pass is Dh295 while a one day pass is Dh195. Tickets are available from www.soledxb.com

The line up Friday: Giggs, Sho Madjozi and Masego Saturday: Nas, Lion Bbae, Roxanne Shante and DaniLeigh Sole DXB runs from December 6 to 8 at Dubai Design District. Weekend pass is Dh295 while a one day pass is Dh195. Tickets are available from www.soledxb.com

The line up Friday: Giggs, Sho Madjozi and Masego Saturday: Nas, Lion Bbae, Roxanne Shante and DaniLeigh Sole DXB runs from December 6 to 8 at Dubai Design District. Weekend pass is Dh295 while a one day pass is Dh195. Tickets are available from www.soledxb.com

The line up Friday: Giggs, Sho Madjozi and Masego Saturday: Nas, Lion Bbae, Roxanne Shante and DaniLeigh Sole DXB runs from December 6 to 8 at Dubai Design District. Weekend pass is Dh295 while a one day pass is Dh195. Tickets are available from www.soledxb.com

The line up Friday: Giggs, Sho Madjozi and Masego Saturday: Nas, Lion Bbae, Roxanne Shante and DaniLeigh Sole DXB runs from December 6 to 8 at Dubai Design District. Weekend pass is Dh295 while a one day pass is Dh195. Tickets are available from www.soledxb.com

The line up Friday: Giggs, Sho Madjozi and Masego Saturday: Nas, Lion Bbae, Roxanne Shante and DaniLeigh Sole DXB runs from December 6 to 8 at Dubai Design District. Weekend pass is Dh295 while a one day pass is Dh195. Tickets are available from www.soledxb.com

SRI LANKS ODI SQUAD Perera (capt), Mendis, Gunathilaka, de Silva, Nissanka, Shanaka, Bandara, Hasaranga, Udana, Dananjaya, Dickwella, Chameera, Mendis, Fernando, Sandakan, Karunaratne, Fernando, Fernando.

SRI LANKS ODI SQUAD Perera (capt), Mendis, Gunathilaka, de Silva, Nissanka, Shanaka, Bandara, Hasaranga, Udana, Dananjaya, Dickwella, Chameera, Mendis, Fernando, Sandakan, Karunaratne, Fernando, Fernando.

SRI LANKS ODI SQUAD Perera (capt), Mendis, Gunathilaka, de Silva, Nissanka, Shanaka, Bandara, Hasaranga, Udana, Dananjaya, Dickwella, Chameera, Mendis, Fernando, Sandakan, Karunaratne, Fernando, Fernando.

SRI LANKS ODI SQUAD Perera (capt), Mendis, Gunathilaka, de Silva, Nissanka, Shanaka, Bandara, Hasaranga, Udana, Dananjaya, Dickwella, Chameera, Mendis, Fernando, Sandakan, Karunaratne, Fernando, Fernando.

SRI LANKS ODI SQUAD Perera (capt), Mendis, Gunathilaka, de Silva, Nissanka, Shanaka, Bandara, Hasaranga, Udana, Dananjaya, Dickwella, Chameera, Mendis, Fernando, Sandakan, Karunaratne, Fernando, Fernando.

SRI LANKS ODI SQUAD Perera (capt), Mendis, Gunathilaka, de Silva, Nissanka, Shanaka, Bandara, Hasaranga, Udana, Dananjaya, Dickwella, Chameera, Mendis, Fernando, Sandakan, Karunaratne, Fernando, Fernando.

SRI LANKS ODI SQUAD Perera (capt), Mendis, Gunathilaka, de Silva, Nissanka, Shanaka, Bandara, Hasaranga, Udana, Dananjaya, Dickwella, Chameera, Mendis, Fernando, Sandakan, Karunaratne, Fernando, Fernando.

SRI LANKS ODI SQUAD Perera (capt), Mendis, Gunathilaka, de Silva, Nissanka, Shanaka, Bandara, Hasaranga, Udana, Dananjaya, Dickwella, Chameera, Mendis, Fernando, Sandakan, Karunaratne, Fernando, Fernando.

SRI LANKS ODI SQUAD Perera (capt), Mendis, Gunathilaka, de Silva, Nissanka, Shanaka, Bandara, Hasaranga, Udana, Dananjaya, Dickwella, Chameera, Mendis, Fernando, Sandakan, Karunaratne, Fernando, Fernando.

SRI LANKS ODI SQUAD Perera (capt), Mendis, Gunathilaka, de Silva, Nissanka, Shanaka, Bandara, Hasaranga, Udana, Dananjaya, Dickwella, Chameera, Mendis, Fernando, Sandakan, Karunaratne, Fernando, Fernando.

SRI LANKS ODI SQUAD Perera (capt), Mendis, Gunathilaka, de Silva, Nissanka, Shanaka, Bandara, Hasaranga, Udana, Dananjaya, Dickwella, Chameera, Mendis, Fernando, Sandakan, Karunaratne, Fernando, Fernando.

SRI LANKS ODI SQUAD Perera (capt), Mendis, Gunathilaka, de Silva, Nissanka, Shanaka, Bandara, Hasaranga, Udana, Dananjaya, Dickwella, Chameera, Mendis, Fernando, Sandakan, Karunaratne, Fernando, Fernando.

SRI LANKS ODI SQUAD Perera (capt), Mendis, Gunathilaka, de Silva, Nissanka, Shanaka, Bandara, Hasaranga, Udana, Dananjaya, Dickwella, Chameera, Mendis, Fernando, Sandakan, Karunaratne, Fernando, Fernando.

SRI LANKS ODI SQUAD Perera (capt), Mendis, Gunathilaka, de Silva, Nissanka, Shanaka, Bandara, Hasaranga, Udana, Dananjaya, Dickwella, Chameera, Mendis, Fernando, Sandakan, Karunaratne, Fernando, Fernando.

SRI LANKS ODI SQUAD Perera (capt), Mendis, Gunathilaka, de Silva, Nissanka, Shanaka, Bandara, Hasaranga, Udana, Dananjaya, Dickwella, Chameera, Mendis, Fernando, Sandakan, Karunaratne, Fernando, Fernando.

SRI LANKS ODI SQUAD Perera (capt), Mendis, Gunathilaka, de Silva, Nissanka, Shanaka, Bandara, Hasaranga, Udana, Dananjaya, Dickwella, Chameera, Mendis, Fernando, Sandakan, Karunaratne, Fernando, Fernando.

How to help Call the hotline on 0502955999 or send "thenational" to the following numbers: 2289 - Dh10 2252 - Dh50 6025 - Dh20 6027 - Dh100 6026 - Dh200

How to help Call the hotline on 0502955999 or send "thenational" to the following numbers: 2289 - Dh10 2252 - Dh50 6025 - Dh20 6027 - Dh100 6026 - Dh200

How to help Call the hotline on 0502955999 or send "thenational" to the following numbers: 2289 - Dh10 2252 - Dh50 6025 - Dh20 6027 - Dh100 6026 - Dh200

How to help Call the hotline on 0502955999 or send "thenational" to the following numbers: 2289 - Dh10 2252 - Dh50 6025 - Dh20 6027 - Dh100 6026 - Dh200

How to help Call the hotline on 0502955999 or send "thenational" to the following numbers: 2289 - Dh10 2252 - Dh50 6025 - Dh20 6027 - Dh100 6026 - Dh200

How to help Call the hotline on 0502955999 or send "thenational" to the following numbers: 2289 - Dh10 2252 - Dh50 6025 - Dh20 6027 - Dh100 6026 - Dh200

How to help Call the hotline on 0502955999 or send "thenational" to the following numbers: 2289 - Dh10 2252 - Dh50 6025 - Dh20 6027 - Dh100 6026 - Dh200

How to help Call the hotline on 0502955999 or send "thenational" to the following numbers: 2289 - Dh10 2252 - Dh50 6025 - Dh20 6027 - Dh100 6026 - Dh200

How to help Call the hotline on 0502955999 or send "thenational" to the following numbers: 2289 - Dh10 2252 - Dh50 6025 - Dh20 6027 - Dh100 6026 - Dh200

How to help Call the hotline on 0502955999 or send "thenational" to the following numbers: 2289 - Dh10 2252 - Dh50 6025 - Dh20 6027 - Dh100 6026 - Dh200

How to help Call the hotline on 0502955999 or send "thenational" to the following numbers: 2289 - Dh10 2252 - Dh50 6025 - Dh20 6027 - Dh100 6026 - Dh200

How to help Call the hotline on 0502955999 or send "thenational" to the following numbers: 2289 - Dh10 2252 - Dh50 6025 - Dh20 6027 - Dh100 6026 - Dh200

How to help Call the hotline on 0502955999 or send "thenational" to the following numbers: 2289 - Dh10 2252 - Dh50 6025 - Dh20 6027 - Dh100 6026 - Dh200

How to help Call the hotline on 0502955999 or send "thenational" to the following numbers: 2289 - Dh10 2252 - Dh50 6025 - Dh20 6027 - Dh100 6026 - Dh200

How to help Call the hotline on 0502955999 or send "thenational" to the following numbers: 2289 - Dh10 2252 - Dh50 6025 - Dh20 6027 - Dh100 6026 - Dh200

How to help Call the hotline on 0502955999 or send "thenational" to the following numbers: 2289 - Dh10 2252 - Dh50 6025 - Dh20 6027 - Dh100 6026 - Dh200

The Details Kabir Singh Produced by: Cinestaan Studios, T-Series Directed by: Sandeep Reddy Vanga Starring: Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Suresh Oberoi, Soham Majumdar, Arjun Pahwa Rating: 2.5/5

The Details Kabir Singh Produced by: Cinestaan Studios, T-Series Directed by: Sandeep Reddy Vanga Starring: Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Suresh Oberoi, Soham Majumdar, Arjun Pahwa Rating: 2.5/5

The Details Kabir Singh Produced by: Cinestaan Studios, T-Series Directed by: Sandeep Reddy Vanga Starring: Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Suresh Oberoi, Soham Majumdar, Arjun Pahwa Rating: 2.5/5

The Details Kabir Singh Produced by: Cinestaan Studios, T-Series Directed by: Sandeep Reddy Vanga Starring: Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Suresh Oberoi, Soham Majumdar, Arjun Pahwa Rating: 2.5/5

The Details Kabir Singh Produced by: Cinestaan Studios, T-Series Directed by: Sandeep Reddy Vanga Starring: Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Suresh Oberoi, Soham Majumdar, Arjun Pahwa Rating: 2.5/5

The Details Kabir Singh Produced by: Cinestaan Studios, T-Series Directed by: Sandeep Reddy Vanga Starring: Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Suresh Oberoi, Soham Majumdar, Arjun Pahwa Rating: 2.5/5

The Details Kabir Singh Produced by: Cinestaan Studios, T-Series Directed by: Sandeep Reddy Vanga Starring: Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Suresh Oberoi, Soham Majumdar, Arjun Pahwa Rating: 2.5/5

The Details Kabir Singh Produced by: Cinestaan Studios, T-Series Directed by: Sandeep Reddy Vanga Starring: Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Suresh Oberoi, Soham Majumdar, Arjun Pahwa Rating: 2.5/5

The Details Kabir Singh Produced by: Cinestaan Studios, T-Series Directed by: Sandeep Reddy Vanga Starring: Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Suresh Oberoi, Soham Majumdar, Arjun Pahwa Rating: 2.5/5

The Details Kabir Singh Produced by: Cinestaan Studios, T-Series Directed by: Sandeep Reddy Vanga Starring: Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Suresh Oberoi, Soham Majumdar, Arjun Pahwa Rating: 2.5/5

The Details Kabir Singh Produced by: Cinestaan Studios, T-Series Directed by: Sandeep Reddy Vanga Starring: Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Suresh Oberoi, Soham Majumdar, Arjun Pahwa Rating: 2.5/5

The Details Kabir Singh Produced by: Cinestaan Studios, T-Series Directed by: Sandeep Reddy Vanga Starring: Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Suresh Oberoi, Soham Majumdar, Arjun Pahwa Rating: 2.5/5

The Details Kabir Singh Produced by: Cinestaan Studios, T-Series Directed by: Sandeep Reddy Vanga Starring: Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Suresh Oberoi, Soham Majumdar, Arjun Pahwa Rating: 2.5/5

The Details Kabir Singh Produced by: Cinestaan Studios, T-Series Directed by: Sandeep Reddy Vanga Starring: Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Suresh Oberoi, Soham Majumdar, Arjun Pahwa Rating: 2.5/5

The Details Kabir Singh Produced by: Cinestaan Studios, T-Series Directed by: Sandeep Reddy Vanga Starring: Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Suresh Oberoi, Soham Majumdar, Arjun Pahwa Rating: 2.5/5

The Details Kabir Singh Produced by: Cinestaan Studios, T-Series Directed by: Sandeep Reddy Vanga Starring: Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Suresh Oberoi, Soham Majumdar, Arjun Pahwa Rating: 2.5/5

If you go The flights

Emirates flies from Dubai to Seattle from Dh5,555 return, including taxes.

The car

Hertz offers compact car rental from about $300 (Dh1,100) per week, including taxes. Emirates Skywards members can earn points on their car hire through Hertz.

The national park

Entry to Mount Rainier National Park costs $30 for one vehicle and passengers for up to seven days. Accommodation can be booked through mtrainierguestservices.com. Prices vary according to season. Rooms at the Holiday Inn Yakima cost from $125 per night, excluding breakfast.

If you go The flights

Emirates flies from Dubai to Seattle from Dh5,555 return, including taxes.

The car

Hertz offers compact car rental from about $300 (Dh1,100) per week, including taxes. Emirates Skywards members can earn points on their car hire through Hertz.

The national park

Entry to Mount Rainier National Park costs $30 for one vehicle and passengers for up to seven days. Accommodation can be booked through mtrainierguestservices.com. Prices vary according to season. Rooms at the Holiday Inn Yakima cost from $125 per night, excluding breakfast.

If you go The flights

Emirates flies from Dubai to Seattle from Dh5,555 return, including taxes.

The car

Hertz offers compact car rental from about $300 (Dh1,100) per week, including taxes. Emirates Skywards members can earn points on their car hire through Hertz.

The national park

Entry to Mount Rainier National Park costs $30 for one vehicle and passengers for up to seven days. Accommodation can be booked through mtrainierguestservices.com. Prices vary according to season. Rooms at the Holiday Inn Yakima cost from $125 per night, excluding breakfast.

If you go The flights

Emirates flies from Dubai to Seattle from Dh5,555 return, including taxes.

The car

Hertz offers compact car rental from about $300 (Dh1,100) per week, including taxes. Emirates Skywards members can earn points on their car hire through Hertz.

The national park

Entry to Mount Rainier National Park costs $30 for one vehicle and passengers for up to seven days. Accommodation can be booked through mtrainierguestservices.com. Prices vary according to season. Rooms at the Holiday Inn Yakima cost from $125 per night, excluding breakfast.

If you go The flights

Emirates flies from Dubai to Seattle from Dh5,555 return, including taxes.

The car

Hertz offers compact car rental from about $300 (Dh1,100) per week, including taxes. Emirates Skywards members can earn points on their car hire through Hertz.

The national park

Entry to Mount Rainier National Park costs $30 for one vehicle and passengers for up to seven days. Accommodation can be booked through mtrainierguestservices.com. Prices vary according to season. Rooms at the Holiday Inn Yakima cost from $125 per night, excluding breakfast.

If you go The flights

Emirates flies from Dubai to Seattle from Dh5,555 return, including taxes.

The car

Hertz offers compact car rental from about $300 (Dh1,100) per week, including taxes. Emirates Skywards members can earn points on their car hire through Hertz.

The national park

Entry to Mount Rainier National Park costs $30 for one vehicle and passengers for up to seven days. Accommodation can be booked through mtrainierguestservices.com. Prices vary according to season. Rooms at the Holiday Inn Yakima cost from $125 per night, excluding breakfast.

If you go The flights

Emirates flies from Dubai to Seattle from Dh5,555 return, including taxes.

The car

Hertz offers compact car rental from about $300 (Dh1,100) per week, including taxes. Emirates Skywards members can earn points on their car hire through Hertz.

The national park

Entry to Mount Rainier National Park costs $30 for one vehicle and passengers for up to seven days. Accommodation can be booked through mtrainierguestservices.com. Prices vary according to season. Rooms at the Holiday Inn Yakima cost from $125 per night, excluding breakfast.

If you go The flights

Emirates flies from Dubai to Seattle from Dh5,555 return, including taxes.

The car

Hertz offers compact car rental from about $300 (Dh1,100) per week, including taxes. Emirates Skywards members can earn points on their car hire through Hertz.

The national park

Entry to Mount Rainier National Park costs $30 for one vehicle and passengers for up to seven days. Accommodation can be booked through mtrainierguestservices.com. Prices vary according to season. Rooms at the Holiday Inn Yakima cost from $125 per night, excluding breakfast.

If you go The flights

Emirates flies from Dubai to Seattle from Dh5,555 return, including taxes.

The car

Hertz offers compact car rental from about $300 (Dh1,100) per week, including taxes. Emirates Skywards members can earn points on their car hire through Hertz.

The national park

Entry to Mount Rainier National Park costs $30 for one vehicle and passengers for up to seven days. Accommodation can be booked through mtrainierguestservices.com. Prices vary according to season. Rooms at the Holiday Inn Yakima cost from $125 per night, excluding breakfast.

If you go The flights

Emirates flies from Dubai to Seattle from Dh5,555 return, including taxes.

The car

Hertz offers compact car rental from about $300 (Dh1,100) per week, including taxes. Emirates Skywards members can earn points on their car hire through Hertz.

The national park

Entry to Mount Rainier National Park costs $30 for one vehicle and passengers for up to seven days. Accommodation can be booked through mtrainierguestservices.com. Prices vary according to season. Rooms at the Holiday Inn Yakima cost from $125 per night, excluding breakfast.

If you go The flights

Emirates flies from Dubai to Seattle from Dh5,555 return, including taxes.

The car

Hertz offers compact car rental from about $300 (Dh1,100) per week, including taxes. Emirates Skywards members can earn points on their car hire through Hertz.

The national park

Entry to Mount Rainier National Park costs $30 for one vehicle and passengers for up to seven days. Accommodation can be booked through mtrainierguestservices.com. Prices vary according to season. Rooms at the Holiday Inn Yakima cost from $125 per night, excluding breakfast.

If you go The flights

Emirates flies from Dubai to Seattle from Dh5,555 return, including taxes.

The car

Hertz offers compact car rental from about $300 (Dh1,100) per week, including taxes. Emirates Skywards members can earn points on their car hire through Hertz.

The national park

Entry to Mount Rainier National Park costs $30 for one vehicle and passengers for up to seven days. Accommodation can be booked through mtrainierguestservices.com. Prices vary according to season. Rooms at the Holiday Inn Yakima cost from $125 per night, excluding breakfast.

If you go The flights

Emirates flies from Dubai to Seattle from Dh5,555 return, including taxes.

The car

Hertz offers compact car rental from about $300 (Dh1,100) per week, including taxes. Emirates Skywards members can earn points on their car hire through Hertz.

The national park

Entry to Mount Rainier National Park costs $30 for one vehicle and passengers for up to seven days. Accommodation can be booked through mtrainierguestservices.com. Prices vary according to season. Rooms at the Holiday Inn Yakima cost from $125 per night, excluding breakfast.

If you go The flights

Emirates flies from Dubai to Seattle from Dh5,555 return, including taxes.

The car

Hertz offers compact car rental from about $300 (Dh1,100) per week, including taxes. Emirates Skywards members can earn points on their car hire through Hertz.

The national park

Entry to Mount Rainier National Park costs $30 for one vehicle and passengers for up to seven days. Accommodation can be booked through mtrainierguestservices.com. Prices vary according to season. Rooms at the Holiday Inn Yakima cost from $125 per night, excluding breakfast.

If you go The flights

Emirates flies from Dubai to Seattle from Dh5,555 return, including taxes.

The car

Hertz offers compact car rental from about $300 (Dh1,100) per week, including taxes. Emirates Skywards members can earn points on their car hire through Hertz.

The national park

Entry to Mount Rainier National Park costs $30 for one vehicle and passengers for up to seven days. Accommodation can be booked through mtrainierguestservices.com. Prices vary according to season. Rooms at the Holiday Inn Yakima cost from $125 per night, excluding breakfast.

If you go The flights

Emirates flies from Dubai to Seattle from Dh5,555 return, including taxes.

The car

Hertz offers compact car rental from about $300 (Dh1,100) per week, including taxes. Emirates Skywards members can earn points on their car hire through Hertz.

The national park

Entry to Mount Rainier National Park costs $30 for one vehicle and passengers for up to seven days. Accommodation can be booked through mtrainierguestservices.com. Prices vary according to season. Rooms at the Holiday Inn Yakima cost from $125 per night, excluding breakfast.

Wednesday's results Finland 3-0 Armenia

Faroes Islands 1-0 Malta

Sweden 1-1 Spain

Gibraltar 2-3 Georgia

Romania 1-1 Norway

Greece 2-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina

Liechtenstein 0-5 Italy

Switzerland 2-0 Rep of Ireland

Israel 3-1 Latvia

Wednesday's results Finland 3-0 Armenia

Faroes Islands 1-0 Malta

Sweden 1-1 Spain

Gibraltar 2-3 Georgia

Romania 1-1 Norway

Greece 2-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina

Liechtenstein 0-5 Italy

Switzerland 2-0 Rep of Ireland

Israel 3-1 Latvia

Wednesday's results Finland 3-0 Armenia

Faroes Islands 1-0 Malta

Sweden 1-1 Spain

Gibraltar 2-3 Georgia

Romania 1-1 Norway

Greece 2-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina

Liechtenstein 0-5 Italy

Switzerland 2-0 Rep of Ireland

Israel 3-1 Latvia

Wednesday's results Finland 3-0 Armenia

Faroes Islands 1-0 Malta

Sweden 1-1 Spain

Gibraltar 2-3 Georgia

Romania 1-1 Norway

Greece 2-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina

Liechtenstein 0-5 Italy

Switzerland 2-0 Rep of Ireland

Israel 3-1 Latvia

Wednesday's results Finland 3-0 Armenia

Faroes Islands 1-0 Malta

Sweden 1-1 Spain

Gibraltar 2-3 Georgia

Romania 1-1 Norway

Greece 2-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina

Liechtenstein 0-5 Italy

Switzerland 2-0 Rep of Ireland

Israel 3-1 Latvia

Wednesday's results Finland 3-0 Armenia

Faroes Islands 1-0 Malta

Sweden 1-1 Spain

Gibraltar 2-3 Georgia

Romania 1-1 Norway

Greece 2-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina

Liechtenstein 0-5 Italy

Switzerland 2-0 Rep of Ireland

Israel 3-1 Latvia

Wednesday's results Finland 3-0 Armenia

Faroes Islands 1-0 Malta

Sweden 1-1 Spain

Gibraltar 2-3 Georgia

Romania 1-1 Norway

Greece 2-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina

Liechtenstein 0-5 Italy

Switzerland 2-0 Rep of Ireland

Israel 3-1 Latvia

Wednesday's results Finland 3-0 Armenia

Faroes Islands 1-0 Malta

Sweden 1-1 Spain

Gibraltar 2-3 Georgia

Romania 1-1 Norway

Greece 2-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina

Liechtenstein 0-5 Italy

Switzerland 2-0 Rep of Ireland

Israel 3-1 Latvia

Wednesday's results Finland 3-0 Armenia

Faroes Islands 1-0 Malta

Sweden 1-1 Spain

Gibraltar 2-3 Georgia

Romania 1-1 Norway

Greece 2-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina

Liechtenstein 0-5 Italy

Switzerland 2-0 Rep of Ireland

Israel 3-1 Latvia

Wednesday's results Finland 3-0 Armenia

Faroes Islands 1-0 Malta

Sweden 1-1 Spain

Gibraltar 2-3 Georgia

Romania 1-1 Norway

Greece 2-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina

Liechtenstein 0-5 Italy

Switzerland 2-0 Rep of Ireland

Israel 3-1 Latvia

Wednesday's results Finland 3-0 Armenia

Faroes Islands 1-0 Malta

Sweden 1-1 Spain

Gibraltar 2-3 Georgia

Romania 1-1 Norway

Greece 2-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina

Liechtenstein 0-5 Italy

Switzerland 2-0 Rep of Ireland

Israel 3-1 Latvia

Wednesday's results Finland 3-0 Armenia

Faroes Islands 1-0 Malta

Sweden 1-1 Spain

Gibraltar 2-3 Georgia

Romania 1-1 Norway

Greece 2-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina

Liechtenstein 0-5 Italy

Switzerland 2-0 Rep of Ireland

Israel 3-1 Latvia

Wednesday's results Finland 3-0 Armenia

Faroes Islands 1-0 Malta

Sweden 1-1 Spain

Gibraltar 2-3 Georgia

Romania 1-1 Norway

Greece 2-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina

Liechtenstein 0-5 Italy

Switzerland 2-0 Rep of Ireland

Israel 3-1 Latvia

Wednesday's results Finland 3-0 Armenia

Faroes Islands 1-0 Malta

Sweden 1-1 Spain

Gibraltar 2-3 Georgia

Romania 1-1 Norway

Greece 2-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina

Liechtenstein 0-5 Italy

Switzerland 2-0 Rep of Ireland

Israel 3-1 Latvia

Wednesday's results Finland 3-0 Armenia

Faroes Islands 1-0 Malta

Sweden 1-1 Spain

Gibraltar 2-3 Georgia

Romania 1-1 Norway

Greece 2-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina

Liechtenstein 0-5 Italy

Switzerland 2-0 Rep of Ireland

Israel 3-1 Latvia

Wednesday's results Finland 3-0 Armenia

Faroes Islands 1-0 Malta

Sweden 1-1 Spain

Gibraltar 2-3 Georgia

Romania 1-1 Norway

Greece 2-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina

Liechtenstein 0-5 Italy

Switzerland 2-0 Rep of Ireland

Israel 3-1 Latvia

Left Bank: Art, Passion and Rebirth of Paris 1940-1950 Agnes Poirer, Bloomsbury

Left Bank: Art, Passion and Rebirth of Paris 1940-1950 Agnes Poirer, Bloomsbury

Left Bank: Art, Passion and Rebirth of Paris 1940-1950 Agnes Poirer, Bloomsbury

Left Bank: Art, Passion and Rebirth of Paris 1940-1950 Agnes Poirer, Bloomsbury

Left Bank: Art, Passion and Rebirth of Paris 1940-1950 Agnes Poirer, Bloomsbury

Left Bank: Art, Passion and Rebirth of Paris 1940-1950 Agnes Poirer, Bloomsbury

Left Bank: Art, Passion and Rebirth of Paris 1940-1950 Agnes Poirer, Bloomsbury

Left Bank: Art, Passion and Rebirth of Paris 1940-1950 Agnes Poirer, Bloomsbury

Left Bank: Art, Passion and Rebirth of Paris 1940-1950 Agnes Poirer, Bloomsbury

Left Bank: Art, Passion and Rebirth of Paris 1940-1950 Agnes Poirer, Bloomsbury

Left Bank: Art, Passion and Rebirth of Paris 1940-1950 Agnes Poirer, Bloomsbury

Left Bank: Art, Passion and Rebirth of Paris 1940-1950 Agnes Poirer, Bloomsbury

Left Bank: Art, Passion and Rebirth of Paris 1940-1950 Agnes Poirer, Bloomsbury

Left Bank: Art, Passion and Rebirth of Paris 1940-1950 Agnes Poirer, Bloomsbury

Left Bank: Art, Passion and Rebirth of Paris 1940-1950 Agnes Poirer, Bloomsbury

Left Bank: Art, Passion and Rebirth of Paris 1940-1950 Agnes Poirer, Bloomsbury

Dubai World Cup Carnival Card: 6.30pm: Handicap US$135,000 (Turf) 1,200m

7.05pm: Handicap $135,000 (Dirt) 1,200m​​​​​​​

7.40pm: Zabeel Turf Listed $175,000 (T) 2,000m​​​​​​​

8.15pm: Cape Verdi Group Two $250,000 (T) 1,600m​​​​​​​

8.50pm: Handicap $135,000 (D) 1,600m​​​​​​​

9.25pm: Handicap $175,000 (T) 1,600m

Dubai World Cup Carnival Card: 6.30pm: Handicap US$135,000 (Turf) 1,200m

7.05pm: Handicap $135,000 (Dirt) 1,200m​​​​​​​

7.40pm: Zabeel Turf Listed $175,000 (T) 2,000m​​​​​​​

8.15pm: Cape Verdi Group Two $250,000 (T) 1,600m​​​​​​​

8.50pm: Handicap $135,000 (D) 1,600m​​​​​​​

9.25pm: Handicap $175,000 (T) 1,600m

Dubai World Cup Carnival Card: 6.30pm: Handicap US$135,000 (Turf) 1,200m

7.05pm: Handicap $135,000 (Dirt) 1,200m​​​​​​​

7.40pm: Zabeel Turf Listed $175,000 (T) 2,000m​​​​​​​

8.15pm: Cape Verdi Group Two $250,000 (T) 1,600m​​​​​​​

8.50pm: Handicap $135,000 (D) 1,600m​​​​​​​

9.25pm: Handicap $175,000 (T) 1,600m

Dubai World Cup Carnival Card: 6.30pm: Handicap US$135,000 (Turf) 1,200m

7.05pm: Handicap $135,000 (Dirt) 1,200m​​​​​​​

7.40pm: Zabeel Turf Listed $175,000 (T) 2,000m​​​​​​​

8.15pm: Cape Verdi Group Two $250,000 (T) 1,600m​​​​​​​

8.50pm: Handicap $135,000 (D) 1,600m​​​​​​​

9.25pm: Handicap $175,000 (T) 1,600m

Dubai World Cup Carnival Card: 6.30pm: Handicap US$135,000 (Turf) 1,200m

7.05pm: Handicap $135,000 (Dirt) 1,200m​​​​​​​

7.40pm: Zabeel Turf Listed $175,000 (T) 2,000m​​​​​​​

8.15pm: Cape Verdi Group Two $250,000 (T) 1,600m​​​​​​​

8.50pm: Handicap $135,000 (D) 1,600m​​​​​​​

9.25pm: Handicap $175,000 (T) 1,600m

Dubai World Cup Carnival Card: 6.30pm: Handicap US$135,000 (Turf) 1,200m

7.05pm: Handicap $135,000 (Dirt) 1,200m​​​​​​​

7.40pm: Zabeel Turf Listed $175,000 (T) 2,000m​​​​​​​

8.15pm: Cape Verdi Group Two $250,000 (T) 1,600m​​​​​​​

8.50pm: Handicap $135,000 (D) 1,600m​​​​​​​

9.25pm: Handicap $175,000 (T) 1,600m

Dubai World Cup Carnival Card: 6.30pm: Handicap US$135,000 (Turf) 1,200m

7.05pm: Handicap $135,000 (Dirt) 1,200m​​​​​​​

7.40pm: Zabeel Turf Listed $175,000 (T) 2,000m​​​​​​​

8.15pm: Cape Verdi Group Two $250,000 (T) 1,600m​​​​​​​

8.50pm: Handicap $135,000 (D) 1,600m​​​​​​​

9.25pm: Handicap $175,000 (T) 1,600m

Dubai World Cup Carnival Card: 6.30pm: Handicap US$135,000 (Turf) 1,200m

7.05pm: Handicap $135,000 (Dirt) 1,200m​​​​​​​

7.40pm: Zabeel Turf Listed $175,000 (T) 2,000m​​​​​​​

8.15pm: Cape Verdi Group Two $250,000 (T) 1,600m​​​​​​​

8.50pm: Handicap $135,000 (D) 1,600m​​​​​​​

9.25pm: Handicap $175,000 (T) 1,600m

Dubai World Cup Carnival Card: 6.30pm: Handicap US$135,000 (Turf) 1,200m

7.05pm: Handicap $135,000 (Dirt) 1,200m​​​​​​​

7.40pm: Zabeel Turf Listed $175,000 (T) 2,000m​​​​​​​

8.15pm: Cape Verdi Group Two $250,000 (T) 1,600m​​​​​​​

8.50pm: Handicap $135,000 (D) 1,600m​​​​​​​

9.25pm: Handicap $175,000 (T) 1,600m

Dubai World Cup Carnival Card: 6.30pm: Handicap US$135,000 (Turf) 1,200m

7.05pm: Handicap $135,000 (Dirt) 1,200m​​​​​​​

7.40pm: Zabeel Turf Listed $175,000 (T) 2,000m​​​​​​​

8.15pm: Cape Verdi Group Two $250,000 (T) 1,600m​​​​​​​

8.50pm: Handicap $135,000 (D) 1,600m​​​​​​​

9.25pm: Handicap $175,000 (T) 1,600m

Dubai World Cup Carnival Card: 6.30pm: Handicap US$135,000 (Turf) 1,200m

7.05pm: Handicap $135,000 (Dirt) 1,200m​​​​​​​

7.40pm: Zabeel Turf Listed $175,000 (T) 2,000m​​​​​​​

8.15pm: Cape Verdi Group Two $250,000 (T) 1,600m​​​​​​​

8.50pm: Handicap $135,000 (D) 1,600m​​​​​​​

9.25pm: Handicap $175,000 (T) 1,600m

Dubai World Cup Carnival Card: 6.30pm: Handicap US$135,000 (Turf) 1,200m

7.05pm: Handicap $135,000 (Dirt) 1,200m​​​​​​​

7.40pm: Zabeel Turf Listed $175,000 (T) 2,000m​​​​​​​

8.15pm: Cape Verdi Group Two $250,000 (T) 1,600m​​​​​​​

8.50pm: Handicap $135,000 (D) 1,600m​​​​​​​

9.25pm: Handicap $175,000 (T) 1,600m

Dubai World Cup Carnival Card: 6.30pm: Handicap US$135,000 (Turf) 1,200m

7.05pm: Handicap $135,000 (Dirt) 1,200m​​​​​​​

7.40pm: Zabeel Turf Listed $175,000 (T) 2,000m​​​​​​​

8.15pm: Cape Verdi Group Two $250,000 (T) 1,600m​​​​​​​

8.50pm: Handicap $135,000 (D) 1,600m​​​​​​​

9.25pm: Handicap $175,000 (T) 1,600m

Dubai World Cup Carnival Card: 6.30pm: Handicap US$135,000 (Turf) 1,200m

7.05pm: Handicap $135,000 (Dirt) 1,200m​​​​​​​

7.40pm: Zabeel Turf Listed $175,000 (T) 2,000m​​​​​​​

8.15pm: Cape Verdi Group Two $250,000 (T) 1,600m​​​​​​​

8.50pm: Handicap $135,000 (D) 1,600m​​​​​​​

9.25pm: Handicap $175,000 (T) 1,600m

Dubai World Cup Carnival Card: 6.30pm: Handicap US$135,000 (Turf) 1,200m

7.05pm: Handicap $135,000 (Dirt) 1,200m​​​​​​​

7.40pm: Zabeel Turf Listed $175,000 (T) 2,000m​​​​​​​

8.15pm: Cape Verdi Group Two $250,000 (T) 1,600m​​​​​​​

8.50pm: Handicap $135,000 (D) 1,600m​​​​​​​

9.25pm: Handicap $175,000 (T) 1,600m

Dubai World Cup Carnival Card: 6.30pm: Handicap US$135,000 (Turf) 1,200m

7.05pm: Handicap $135,000 (Dirt) 1,200m​​​​​​​

7.40pm: Zabeel Turf Listed $175,000 (T) 2,000m​​​​​​​

8.15pm: Cape Verdi Group Two $250,000 (T) 1,600m​​​​​​​

8.50pm: Handicap $135,000 (D) 1,600m​​​​​​​

9.25pm: Handicap $175,000 (T) 1,600m

Company Fact Box Company name/date started: Abwaab Technologies / September 2019 Founders: Hamdi Tabbaa, co-founder and CEO. Hussein Alsarabi, co-founder and CTO Based: Amman, Jordan Sector: Education Technology Size (employees/revenue): Total team size: 65. Full-time employees: 25. Revenue undisclosed Stage: early-stage startup Investors: Adam Tech Ventures, Endure Capital, Equitrust, the World Bank-backed Innovative Startups SMEs Fund, a London investment fund, a number of former and current executives from Uber and Netflix, among others.

Company Fact Box Company name/date started: Abwaab Technologies / September 2019 Founders: Hamdi Tabbaa, co-founder and CEO. Hussein Alsarabi, co-founder and CTO Based: Amman, Jordan Sector: Education Technology Size (employees/revenue): Total team size: 65. Full-time employees: 25. Revenue undisclosed Stage: early-stage startup Investors: Adam Tech Ventures, Endure Capital, Equitrust, the World Bank-backed Innovative Startups SMEs Fund, a London investment fund, a number of former and current executives from Uber and Netflix, among others.

Company Fact Box Company name/date started: Abwaab Technologies / September 2019 Founders: Hamdi Tabbaa, co-founder and CEO. Hussein Alsarabi, co-founder and CTO Based: Amman, Jordan Sector: Education Technology Size (employees/revenue): Total team size: 65. Full-time employees: 25. Revenue undisclosed Stage: early-stage startup Investors: Adam Tech Ventures, Endure Capital, Equitrust, the World Bank-backed Innovative Startups SMEs Fund, a London investment fund, a number of former and current executives from Uber and Netflix, among others.

Company Fact Box Company name/date started: Abwaab Technologies / September 2019 Founders: Hamdi Tabbaa, co-founder and CEO. Hussein Alsarabi, co-founder and CTO Based: Amman, Jordan Sector: Education Technology Size (employees/revenue): Total team size: 65. Full-time employees: 25. Revenue undisclosed Stage: early-stage startup Investors: Adam Tech Ventures, Endure Capital, Equitrust, the World Bank-backed Innovative Startups SMEs Fund, a London investment fund, a number of former and current executives from Uber and Netflix, among others.

Company Fact Box Company name/date started: Abwaab Technologies / September 2019 Founders: Hamdi Tabbaa, co-founder and CEO. Hussein Alsarabi, co-founder and CTO Based: Amman, Jordan Sector: Education Technology Size (employees/revenue): Total team size: 65. Full-time employees: 25. Revenue undisclosed Stage: early-stage startup Investors: Adam Tech Ventures, Endure Capital, Equitrust, the World Bank-backed Innovative Startups SMEs Fund, a London investment fund, a number of former and current executives from Uber and Netflix, among others.

Company Fact Box Company name/date started: Abwaab Technologies / September 2019 Founders: Hamdi Tabbaa, co-founder and CEO. Hussein Alsarabi, co-founder and CTO Based: Amman, Jordan Sector: Education Technology Size (employees/revenue): Total team size: 65. Full-time employees: 25. Revenue undisclosed Stage: early-stage startup Investors: Adam Tech Ventures, Endure Capital, Equitrust, the World Bank-backed Innovative Startups SMEs Fund, a London investment fund, a number of former and current executives from Uber and Netflix, among others.

Company Fact Box Company name/date started: Abwaab Technologies / September 2019 Founders: Hamdi Tabbaa, co-founder and CEO. Hussein Alsarabi, co-founder and CTO Based: Amman, Jordan Sector: Education Technology Size (employees/revenue): Total team size: 65. Full-time employees: 25. Revenue undisclosed Stage: early-stage startup Investors: Adam Tech Ventures, Endure Capital, Equitrust, the World Bank-backed Innovative Startups SMEs Fund, a London investment fund, a number of former and current executives from Uber and Netflix, among others.

Company Fact Box Company name/date started: Abwaab Technologies / September 2019 Founders: Hamdi Tabbaa, co-founder and CEO. Hussein Alsarabi, co-founder and CTO Based: Amman, Jordan Sector: Education Technology Size (employees/revenue): Total team size: 65. Full-time employees: 25. Revenue undisclosed Stage: early-stage startup Investors: Adam Tech Ventures, Endure Capital, Equitrust, the World Bank-backed Innovative Startups SMEs Fund, a London investment fund, a number of former and current executives from Uber and Netflix, among others.

Company Fact Box Company name/date started: Abwaab Technologies / September 2019 Founders: Hamdi Tabbaa, co-founder and CEO. Hussein Alsarabi, co-founder and CTO Based: Amman, Jordan Sector: Education Technology Size (employees/revenue): Total team size: 65. Full-time employees: 25. Revenue undisclosed Stage: early-stage startup Investors: Adam Tech Ventures, Endure Capital, Equitrust, the World Bank-backed Innovative Startups SMEs Fund, a London investment fund, a number of former and current executives from Uber and Netflix, among others.

Company Fact Box Company name/date started: Abwaab Technologies / September 2019 Founders: Hamdi Tabbaa, co-founder and CEO. Hussein Alsarabi, co-founder and CTO Based: Amman, Jordan Sector: Education Technology Size (employees/revenue): Total team size: 65. Full-time employees: 25. Revenue undisclosed Stage: early-stage startup Investors: Adam Tech Ventures, Endure Capital, Equitrust, the World Bank-backed Innovative Startups SMEs Fund, a London investment fund, a number of former and current executives from Uber and Netflix, among others.

Company Fact Box Company name/date started: Abwaab Technologies / September 2019 Founders: Hamdi Tabbaa, co-founder and CEO. Hussein Alsarabi, co-founder and CTO Based: Amman, Jordan Sector: Education Technology Size (employees/revenue): Total team size: 65. Full-time employees: 25. Revenue undisclosed Stage: early-stage startup Investors: Adam Tech Ventures, Endure Capital, Equitrust, the World Bank-backed Innovative Startups SMEs Fund, a London investment fund, a number of former and current executives from Uber and Netflix, among others.

Company Fact Box Company name/date started: Abwaab Technologies / September 2019 Founders: Hamdi Tabbaa, co-founder and CEO. Hussein Alsarabi, co-founder and CTO Based: Amman, Jordan Sector: Education Technology Size (employees/revenue): Total team size: 65. Full-time employees: 25. Revenue undisclosed Stage: early-stage startup Investors: Adam Tech Ventures, Endure Capital, Equitrust, the World Bank-backed Innovative Startups SMEs Fund, a London investment fund, a number of former and current executives from Uber and Netflix, among others.

Company Fact Box Company name/date started: Abwaab Technologies / September 2019 Founders: Hamdi Tabbaa, co-founder and CEO. Hussein Alsarabi, co-founder and CTO Based: Amman, Jordan Sector: Education Technology Size (employees/revenue): Total team size: 65. Full-time employees: 25. Revenue undisclosed Stage: early-stage startup Investors: Adam Tech Ventures, Endure Capital, Equitrust, the World Bank-backed Innovative Startups SMEs Fund, a London investment fund, a number of former and current executives from Uber and Netflix, among others.

Company Fact Box Company name/date started: Abwaab Technologies / September 2019 Founders: Hamdi Tabbaa, co-founder and CEO. Hussein Alsarabi, co-founder and CTO Based: Amman, Jordan Sector: Education Technology Size (employees/revenue): Total team size: 65. Full-time employees: 25. Revenue undisclosed Stage: early-stage startup Investors: Adam Tech Ventures, Endure Capital, Equitrust, the World Bank-backed Innovative Startups SMEs Fund, a London investment fund, a number of former and current executives from Uber and Netflix, among others.

Company Fact Box Company name/date started: Abwaab Technologies / September 2019 Founders: Hamdi Tabbaa, co-founder and CEO. Hussein Alsarabi, co-founder and CTO Based: Amman, Jordan Sector: Education Technology Size (employees/revenue): Total team size: 65. Full-time employees: 25. Revenue undisclosed Stage: early-stage startup Investors: Adam Tech Ventures, Endure Capital, Equitrust, the World Bank-backed Innovative Startups SMEs Fund, a London investment fund, a number of former and current executives from Uber and Netflix, among others.