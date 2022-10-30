Three hurt in attack at German vigil for Mahsa Amini

Three men were injured early on Sunday during an attack on a pro-democracy vigil outside the Iranian embassy in Berlin, German police said.

Several men, whose faces were covered with scarves, tore down flags and banners from a caravan parked outside, an officer guarding the property said.

They then tried to rip open the door of the caravan, and a scuffle and argument erupted between them and four men inside.

The men from the caravan chased the other group and were then attacked by them, police said. Three of the men from the vehicle were injured, with two needing hospital treatment.

The attackers fled by car.

The caravan had posters on it with slogans such as "Women, Life, Freedom", German media reported.

The slogan has been commonly used in anti-government protests in Iran since the death of Mahsa Amini, 22, in "morality police" custody.

There have been large protests in Germany and other European countries in solidarity with the women-led demonstrations in Iran.

The Iranian protests, now in their seventh week, are the biggest seen in the country for years.

On Sunday, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said Germany and the EU were examining whether to classify Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organisation.

"I made it clear last week that we will launch another package of sanctions, that we will examine how we can also list the Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist organisation," Ms Baerbock told the ARD broadcaster on Sunday.

The head of the Revolutionary Guards warned protesters that Saturday would be their last day of taking to the streets, in a sign that security forces may intensify their fierce crackdown on widespread unrest.

Germany last week said it was tightening entry restrictions for Iranians beyond an already announced EU sanctions package.

Ms Baerbock also said there were no negotiations about the nuclear agreement between Iran and the West.

