Iranian coroner rules Mahsa Amini's death not caused by beating

The death of Mahsa Amini, which sparked weeks of protests across Iran, was a result of multiple organ failure caused by cerebral hypoxia, an Iranian coroner's report said on Friday.

Amini, 22, fell into a coma after being arrested by morality police in Tehran and her death was announced on September 16. Her family and activists allege she died as a result being beaten.

Iran's Forensic Organisation said her death "was not caused by blows to the head and vital organs and limbs of the body", in its report published on state television.

The report said she fell while in custody due to "underlying diseases".

"Due to the ineffective cardio-respiratory resuscitation in the first critical minutes, she suffered severe hypoxia and as a result brain damage," it said.

More to follow.