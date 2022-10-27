Iran police open fire at mourners gathered at Mahsa Amini's grave

Protesters marking 40 days since the death of Mahsa Amini were fired at with live ammunition by Iranian security forces as demonstrations and a violent government clampdown entered its fifth week in Iran.

There were no immediate reports of casualties during a chaotic day in the Kurdish-Iranian city of Saqqez, where Amini’s funeral was held on Wednesday, as demonstrations descended into clashes between protesters and police.

Amini, 22, died in police custody on September 16 after being beaten by the “morality police” for breaching the country’s dress code.

Her death sparked nationwide outrage and energised protesters across the political spectrum, from secular students in Tehran to regional minority groups and trade unions, who have been on strike in recent days.

Thousands of people had gathered in Amini’s home town on Wednesday, despite a heavy security presence.

Traffic clogged roads into the city as mourners thronged a cemetery on the outskirts of the town, some making their way on foot to avoid gridlocked roads.

Anger swelled among the crowds and according to AFP, who verified a video posted online, a police checkpoint was burnt down.

Kurdistan governor Esmail Zarei-Kousha accused Iran's foes of being behind the unrest, echoing remarks by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, who has repeatedly blamed foreign plots for the anti-government movement.

“The enemy and its media … are trying to use the 40-day anniversary of Mahsa Amini's death as a pretext to cause new tensions but fortunately the situation in the province is completely stable,” Mr Kousha said, quoted by state news agency IRNA.

Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights said the security forces' clampdown on the Amini protests has claimed the lives of at least 141 demonstrators, in an updated death toll on Tuesday.

Amnesty International says the “unrelenting brutal crackdown” has killed at least 23 children while IHR said at least 29 children have been killed.

The continuing unrest has all but derailed talks to return to a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, which would have resulted in crushing trade sanctions being lifted in exchange for regular UN inspections of Iran’s nuclear sites.

That now seems like a distant prospect as the US, the EU and Canada have embraced more sanctions on Iran in recent days, not only for the violent crackdown on protesters but also because Iran has been confirmed by the UN to have supplied drones to Russia, during the continuing war in Ukraine.