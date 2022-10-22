Thousands join Mahsa Amini protests in Germany

Tens of thousands of protesters rallied in Berlin on Saturday in solidarity with women-led protests in Iran sparked by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini.

Protesters waved Iranian flags and held banners saying “Women, Life, Freedom”.

Organisers said Iranians had travelled from the US, Canada and all over the EU to join the demonstration.

“From Zahedan to Tehran, I sacrifice my life for Iran,” human rights activist Fariba Balouch said after giving a speech in Berlin.

Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurd, died in the custody of Iran’s morality police after being detained for “improper attire”.

Protests erupted at her funeral in Saqez before spreading across Iran. Rights groups say more than 100 people have been killed. Women have played a prominent part, waving and burning veils.

Anti-Iranian government activists said the Berlin march was the largest demonstration by Iranians abroad.

Tens of thousands of people joined the rally. EPA

“I feel very good, because we are here to (say) 'We are with you, with all Iranian people'. I am Mahsa Amini's voice,” said a protester who gave her name as Maru.

The demonstration, organised by the Woman Life Freedom Collective, began at the Victory Column in Berlin’s Tiergarten park and continued as a march through central Berlin.

“It is so important for us to be here, to be the voice of the people of Iran, who are killed on the streets,” said Shakib Lolo, who is from Iran but lives in the Netherlands.

The protest began in in Berlin’s Tiergarten park and continued as a march through central Berlin Getty Images

“And this is not a protest any more, this is a revolution, in Iran. And the people of the world have to see it.”

The protests in Iran have posed a challenge to Iran's leadership.

Iran's deputy interior minister Majid Mirahmadi said on Saturday the protests have reached their “final days”.

“There are various gatherings in some universities, which are decreasing every day, and the riots are going through their final days,” state news agency IRNA quoted him as saying.

An Iranian cleric on Friday voiced support for the public's right to protest against the government, as teachers were expected to call a two-day strike from next week.

“The people have the right to criticise the leader of Muslim society, whether the criticism is justified or not,” Ayatollah Javad Alavi-Boroujerdi was quoted by Shafaqna news agency as saying.

After Amini's death, violence spread to the streets, resulting in dozens of deaths and the arrest of hundreds.

The Oslo-based Iran Human Rights group says at least 122 people, including some children, have died in the unrest.