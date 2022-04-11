Next few days of war are crucial, says Zelenskyy

Live updates: follow the latest news on Russia-Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday night warned his nation that the coming week would be crucial in the war.

“Russian troops will move to even larger operations in the east of our state,” Mr Zelenskyy said in his nightly address.

He accused Russia of trying to evade responsibility for war crimes.

“When people lack the courage to admit their mistakes, apologise, adapt to reality and learn, they turn into monsters," Mr Zelenskyy said.

"And when the world ignores it, the monsters decide that it is the world that has to adapt to them. Ukraine will stop all this.

“The day will come when they will have to admit everything. Accept the truth."

He again called on western countries, including Germany, to provide more assistance to Ukraine.

Mr Zelenskyy said he had discussed more possible sanctions against Russia in a call with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and praised what he said was a more favourable change in Germany's position towards Kyiv.

"I spoke today with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz about how to bring to account all those guilty of war crimes, about how to strengthen sanctions against Russia and how to persuade Russia to seek peace," he said.

"I am happy to note that recently Germany's position is changing in Ukraine's favour. And I consider this absolutely logical as a majority of Germans support this policy.

"I am grateful to them. And I expect that everything we agreed will be implemented. This is very important."

Germany, reluctant in the early stages of the Russian invasion to provide Ukraine with arms, has now agreed to supply anti-tank weaponry and missiles.

Mr Zelenskyy, initially critical of Germany for failing to provide concrete help, particularly in an address to the Bundestag last month, has applauded Berlin's moves.