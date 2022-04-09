Boris Johnson visits Zelenskyy in Kyiv to set out aid packages

Live updates: follow the latest news on Russia-Ukraine

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson met President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a visit to Kyiv on Saturday, an aide to the Ukrainian leader said.

"Boris Johnson's visit in Kyiv began just now with a tête-à-tête meeting with President Zelenskyy," Andriy Sybiha said on Facebook, posting a photo of the leaders.

The prime minister's Downing Street office confirmed that the meeting, which involved Mr Johnson travelling to Ukraine with no advance publicity, had taken place.

A representative said Mr Johnson was using the visit to set out a new package of financial and military aid.

"The prime minister has travelled to Ukraine to meet President Zelenskyy in person, in a show of solidarity with the Ukrainian people," the spokesman said.

"They will discuss the UK's long-term support to Ukraine."

A picture of the meeting was also posted online by the Ukrainian embassy in London.

The meeting comes a day after EU leaders were in Kyiv and Bucha, the town where Ukraine found what it called evidence of a massacre after Russia ended its occupation.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Saturday that Russian forces appeared to have committed war crimes by aiming at civilians in Ukraine.

“My instinct says: If this is not a war crime, what is a war crime, but I am a medical doctor by training and lawyers have to investigate carefully,” Ms von der Leyen said.

The UK also announced on Friday an extra £100m of weapons for Ukraine.

Russia is focusing its offensive, including cruise missiles launched by naval forces, on the eastern Donbas region, the British defence ministry said in its daily briefing.

It said it expected air attacks would increase in the south and east as Russia seeks to establish a land bridge between Crimea, which Moscow annexed in 2014, and the Donbas.

Following Russia's withdrawal from around Kyiv, Russia's President Vladimir Putin has now appointed a commander who led Russian troops in Syria in 2015 to command the key Donbas region offensive in the east.

Gen Alexandr Dvornikov, 60, who was decorated by Moscow for his Syrian campaign, will be under pressure to deliver results for Mr Putin before Russia’s Second World War celebration of Victory Day on May 9.

The desire to achieve quick results is leading Moscow’s commanders to commit the same mistakes while failing to change tactics, leaving their armoured vehicles vulnerable to attack by Ukrainians armed with anti-tank weapons, say experts.

Before the invasion, the VDV paratroopers — known as the “blue berets” — were feared as a well-honed force, equivalent to western counterparts such as Britain’s Parachute Regiment and US airborne forces.

But paratroopers were sent into the fight underprepared and without the necessary armour to tackle the onslaught of the Ukrainian military, a senior western official said.