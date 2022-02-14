Russian minister Lavrov gives glimmer of hope for peace on Ukraine

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov gave a boost to the scramble for peace in Ukraine on Monday by advising President Vladimir Putin to continue high-wire talks with the West.

Mr Lavrov told the president that possibilities for talks were “far from exhausted” although negotiations could not carry on indefinitely.

It came as the UK and US briefed the public that Mr Putin could launch an invasion of Ukraine any day now.

But Britain said there was a “window of opportunity” to prevent war breaking out, while German Chancellor Olaf Scholz began a last-ditch trip to Ukraine and Russia in the hope of brokering peace.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson cut short domestic travel plans to hold further talks on Ukraine. “We are on the edge of a precipice but there is still time for President Putin to step back,” he said.

All British military training personnel have left Ukraine with only a handful of staff remaining in the embassy, the prime minister’s spokesman said.

Western powers are calling on Moscow to de-escalate after 130,000 Russian troops assembled on the Ukraine border. The Kremlin has insisted that any settlement must involve guarantees that Nato will not expand further east.

Although this central demand has been rejected as a non-starter, Mr Lavrov used a televised exchange with Mr Putin to say diplomats should have more time.

He said he would advise continuing talks “at this stage” and that there was "always a chance" of an agreement.

Mr Lavrov told the president that dialogue was possible on secondary issues, such as arms control and restrictions on military drills, on which the US has said it is willing to negotiate.

Ukraine, which has sought to calm fears of an invasion, signalled on Monday that it was willing to make some concessions to make peace.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz meets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kiev. AP

But Vadym Prystaiko, Ukraine’s ambassador in London, walked back earlier comments in which he appeared to suggest Kiev might shelve its hopes of joining Nato.

This is not on the table but Ukraine is “ready for many concessions” in the talks, he told the BBC.

Andrij Melnyk, Ukraine’s ambassador in Germany, appealed to Mr Scholz’s government to supply weapons to Kiev, which Berlin has so far refused to do.

Germany has also caused disquiet in some quarters by refusing to commit to scrapping the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia if there is a military escalation.

Mr Johnson backed the American calls to back away from Russian gas on Monday.

“What I think all European countries need to do now is get Nord Stream out of the bloodstream,” he quipped. “Yank out that hypodermic drip feed of Russian hydrocarbons that is keeping so many European economies going.”