English Channel migration summit begins amid fears of worse to come

Talks began in France on Sunday on cutting off the perilous migration route that brought 27 people to their deaths in the English Channel.

The UK, which was banished from the emergency summit after enraging France with an open letter, said there would be “even worse scenes” to come in the Channel if Europe did not come together on the issue.

Ministers from France, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands and the European Union were discussing the crisis in Calais in northern France.

The EU brought officials from crime-fighting agency Europol and border guard unit Frontex, which France has suggested should be stationed on its northern coast.

"The problem of smuggling networks surpasses our borders," said French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin. "That's why we have to work on common solutions today with our European partners."

The ministers were speaking close to where the ill-fated journey began on Wednesday, with migrants crowding on to a flimsy dinghy that deflated in the water.

It was the deadliest crossing on record and led to demands for action on both sides of the strait.

But hopes of co-operation were damaged after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson sent a letter to French President Emmanuel Macron, calling for joint patrols and migrant returns to France.

The letter, and its publication on Twitter, angered Mr Macron, who said Britain was not taking the issue seriously.

Uninvited, UK Home Secretary Priti Patel said on Sunday she would hold separate and “urgent talks” with European ministers this week.

Before the European meeting, she spoke to Dutch counterpart Ankie Broekers-Knol, who she said had agreed on the need for more co-ordinated action.

“There is no quick fix, no silver bullet. The UK cannot tackle this issue alone and across Europe we all need to step up, take responsibility and work together in a time of crisis,” Ms Patel said.

“Next week I will continue to push for greater co-operation with European partners because a failure to do so could result in even worse scenes in the freezing water during the coming winter months.”

Police officers evict migrants from a camp in Calais, where ministers were meeting on Sunday. Getty

Britain has made clear its frustration with France that migrants keep crossing the Channel, despite the UK financing patrols on the French coast.

More than 23,000 people have entered the UK on small boats this year, up from 8,500 last year.

France, in turn, says it is only a transit corridor and that its neighbours, including Britain, need to do more to cut off the people-smuggling route.

Several people were arrested near the Belgian border after Wednesday’s tragedy, one of them with suspected links to Germany.

Paris has suggested that Britain should process asylum requests in northern France.

Relations between the two countries are strained on a number of issues and French fishermen partly blocked the Channel on Friday in a protest over post-Brexit rights.