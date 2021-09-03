EU plans its return to Kabul as ministers seek leverage with Taliban

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell spoke after the bloc's foreign ministers held talks on Friday. AP

The EU wants to restore a diplomatic presence in Kabul if the security situation eases, the bloc’s foreign policy chief has said.

Western embassies were evacuated after the Taliban took control of the Afghan capital, where chaos reigned during the airlift and a terrorist attack killed dozens of people.

Josep Borrell announced after talks between EU foreign ministers on Friday that diplomats hoped to return and work on the ground to help people get out.

The mission would serve as a base for engagement with the Taliban, which the EU sees as necessary to provide humanitarian aid to Afghans.

Brussels is not formally recognising the Taliban, but Mr Borrell said the current “operational engagement” would increase if Europe’s demands are met.

He said the five key demands are preventing terrorism, respecting human rights, forming an inclusive government, permitting humanitarian aid and allowing safe passage out of Afghanistan.

Acknowledging scepticism that the Taliban would meet these demands, he said: “Let’s see. Our engagement will depend on the fulfilment of these conditions.”

He said a co-ordinated approach to evacuations would require a “strong engagement, a strong contact, a close presence”.

“This will be done in a co-ordinated manner through a joint European Union presence in Kabul … if the security conditions are met,” he said.

Humanitarian crisis

Aid agencies have said that Afghanistan is facing a humanitarian catastrophe, with a drought and Covid-19 outbreak adding to the population’s woes.

Filippo Grandi, the head of UN refugee agency UNHCR, estimated that at least half of Afghanistan’s 39 million population need humanitarian help.

“More than four million are displaced by recent and less recent conflict,” Mr Grandi said.

“The already-started collapse of services and the economy is exposing many more to terrible hardship. That’s the humanitarian crisis that is beginning just now. ”

The EU has offered humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, but suspended a separate supply of development aid.

European diplomatic staff were evacuated from Kabul during the airlift, seen here leaving a French military plane near Paris.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said the unfreezing of this money would depend on the Taliban’s actions.

Mr Maas signalled that Germany was ready to resume its own diplomatic presence in Kabul if the Taliban live up to promises.

“We have heard many moderate remarks in the past days, but we will measure the Taliban by their actions, not by their words,” he said.

“We want to help avert a looming humanitarian crisis in the coming winter, which is why we have to act fast.”

EU delegation staff were among those evacuated during the two-week airlift from Kabul.

Western countries hope to extract people who were left behind by persuading the Taliban to allow civilian rescue flights from Kabul airport.

The airport was badly damaged during the chaos. Some people who could not get to Kabul have fled for Afghanistan’s borders.

Britain’s diplomatic staff have decamped to Qatar for the time being, after the military airlift ended.

Ambassador Laurie Bristow said after returning on one of the last flights that Britain would re-open the Kabul embassy as soon as it could.

Some countries, such as Russia, China, Iran, Pakistan and Qatar, are keeping their embassies in Kabul open.

Profile Periscope Media Founder: Smeetha Ghosh, one co-founder (anonymous) Launch year: 2020 Employees: four – plans to add another 10 by July 2021 Financing stage: $250,000 bootstrap funding, approaching VC firms this year Investors: Co-founders

Gran Gala del Calcio 2019 winners Best Player: Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus)

Sreesanth's India bowling career Tests 27, Wickets 87, Average 37.59, Best 5-40 ODIs 53, Wickets 75, Average 33.44, Best 6-55 T20Is 10, Wickets 7, Average 41.14, Best 2-12

Playing records of the top 10 in 2017 How many games the top 10 have undertaken in the 2017 ATP season 1. Rafael Nadal 58 (49-9) 2. Andy Murray 35 (25-10) 3. Roger Federer 38 (35-3) 4. Stan Wawrinka 37 (26-11) 5. Novak Djokovic 40 (32-8) 6. Alexander Zverev 60 (46-14) 7. Marin Cilic 43 (29-14) 8. Dominic Thiem 60 (41-19) 9. Grigor Dimitrov 48 (34-14) 10. Kei Nishikori 43 (30-13)

Duminy's Test career in numbers Tests 46; Runs 2,103; Best 166; Average 32.85; 100s 6; 50s 8; Wickets 42; Best 4-47

Profile Company: Justmop.com Date started: December 2015 Founders: Kerem Kuyucu and Cagatay Ozcan Sector: Technology and home services Based: Jumeirah Lake Towers, Dubai Size: 55 employees and 100,000 cleaning requests a month Funding: The company’s investors include Collective Spark, Faith Capital Holding, Oak Capital, VentureFriends, and 500 Startups.

SUNDAY'S ABU DHABI T10 MATCHES Northern Warriors v Team Abu Dhabi, 3.30pm

STAGE 4 RESULTS 1 Sam Bennett (IRL) Deceuninck-QuickStep - 4:51:51 2 David Dekker (NED) Team Jumbo-Visma 3 Caleb Ewan (AUS) Lotto Soudal 4 Elia Viviani (ITA) Cofidis 5 Matteo Moschetti (ITA) Trek-Segafredo General Classification 1 Tadej Pogacar (SLO) UAE Team Emirates - 12:50:21 2 Adam Yates (GBR) Teamn Ineos Grenadiers - 0:00:43 3 Joao Almeida (POR) Deceuninck-QuickStep - 0:01:03 4 Chris Harper (AUS) Jumbo-Visma - 0:01:43 5 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo - 0:01:45

FIXTURES All times UAE (+4 GMT) Saturday

The schedule December 5 - 23: Shooting competition, Al Dhafra Shooting Club December 9 - 24: Handicrafts competition, from 4pm until 10pm, Heritage Souq December 11 - 20: Dates competition, from 4pm December 12 - 20: Sour milk competition December 13: Falcon beauty competition December 14 and 20: Saluki races December 15: Arabian horse races, from 4pm December 16 - 19: Falconry competition December 18: Camel milk competition, from 7.30 - 9.30 am December 20 and 21: Sheep beauty competition, from 10am December 22: The best herd of 30 camels

THE BIO Bio Box Role Model: Sheikh Zayed, God bless his soul Favorite book: Zayed Biography of the leader Favorite quote: To be or not to be, that is the question, from William Shakespeare's Hamlet Favorite food: seafood Favorite place to travel: Lebanon Favorite movie: Braveheart

The currency conundrum Russ Mould, investment director at online trading platform AJ Bell, says almost every major currency has challenges right now. “The US has a huge budget deficit, the euro faces political friction and poor growth, sterling is bogged down by Brexit, China’s renminbi is hit by debt fears while slowing Chinese growth is hurting commodity exporters like Australia and Canada.” Most countries now actively want a weak currency to make their exports more competitive. “China seems happy to let the renminbi drift lower, the Swiss are still running quantitative easing at full tilt and central bankers everywhere are actively talking down their currencies or offering only limited support," says Mr Mould. This is a race to the bottom, and everybody wants to be a winner.

