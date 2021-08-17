EU holds Afghan talks amid 'shameful' calls to curb refugee flow

EU ministers will hold emergency talks on Tuesday amid calls to curb migration from Afghanistan, a move the head of Amnesty International has described as shameful.
Agnes Callamard criticised French President Emmanuel Macron after he called for a Europe-wide effort to stop illegal migrant flows following the fall of Kabul.
Leading politicians in Germany, Austria and Greece said there could be no repeat of the 2015 migrant influx into Europe.
Mr Macron’s “shameful statement… in the midst of a terrible human rights and humanitarian crisis is unfortunately reflecting the position of many other leaders,” Ms Callamard said.
Afghan activists and civil society “have to face the Taliban alone… but what concerns this president is the risk of migration flows,” she said.
She cited non-EU member Turkey as another example, as construction of a border wall with Iran was stepped up amid the growing crisis.
An estimated 400,000 people have been displaced since the start of the year because of the violence in Afghanistan.
President Macron shameful statement on the prevention of migration flows from #Afghanistan in the midst of a terrible human rights and humanitarian crisis is unfortunately reflecting the position of many other leaders. Including it appears Turkey. https://t.co/DPmVnvKIsp— Agnes Callamard (@AgnesCallamard) August 17, 2021
The Taliban’s rapid success led Afghans to crowd Kabul’s international airport on Monday in the hope of escaping the country.
While Europe is trying to evacuate its own citizens and small numbers of Afghan staff, leaders are unwilling to open up to a wider migrant surge.
With the EU’s eastern borders already under pressure amid a feud with Belarus, Europe is increasingly turning to military might to guard its frontiers.
Mr Macron said France, Germany and other nations would put forward a “robust, co-ordinated and united” response to prevent irregular migration.
"We must anticipate and protect ourselves against significant irregular migratory flows that would endanger the migrants and risk encouraging trafficking of all kinds," he said.
He said France would continue to do its “duty to protect those who are most under threat in Afghanistan".
The virtual EU talks will take place on Tuesday afternoon, led by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.
Mr Borrell held separate talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg to discuss evacuation efforts.
Germany plans to airlift thousands of dual nationals and civilian aides out of Afghanistan, but faces criticism over a slow response.
Only seven people were evacuated on the first military plane out of Kabul due to the ongoing chaos at the airport, officials said.
Politicians in Germany said the country could not throw open its borders as it did during the 2015 migration crisis.
“2015 cannot be repeated,” said Armin Laschet, one of the candidates for the chancellorship in next month’s general election.
“The EU has to prepare for refugee movements to Europe. This time we have to offer timely humanitarian help in the region, in the countries of origin.”
Germany last week halted deportations to Afghanistan because of the Taliban advance, but Austria has not given up hope of continuing forced removals.
Vienna said setting up refugee centres in Afghanistan’s neighbouring countries could be another option.
“If deportations are no longer possible… alternatives must be considered,” said Austria’s Interior and Foreign Ministers in a joint statement.
“Deportation centres in the region around Afghanistan would be one possibility. That requires the strength and support of the European Commission.”
The UN’s refugee body UNHCR said all deportations of failed asylum seekers must be stopped after the Taliban seized power.
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres urged countries to stop deportations and show willingness to take in refugees.
“Afghans have known generations of war and hardship,” he said. “Now is the time for solidarity.”
Company name: Fine Diner
Started: March, 2020
Co-founders: Sami Elayan, Saed Elayan and Zaid Azzouka
Based: Dubai
Industry: Technology and food delivery
Initial investment: Dh75,000
Investor: Dtec Startupbootcamp
Future plan: Looking to raise $400,000
Total sales: Over 1,000 deliveries in three months
Mina Al-Oraibi: Iraq is in a fight to show its people who is really in charge
Perera (capt), Mendis, Gunathilaka, de Silva, Nissanka, Shanaka, Bandara, Hasaranga, Udana, Dananjaya, Dickwella, Chameera, Mendis, Fernando, Sandakan, Karunaratne, Fernando, Fernando.
The Beach Bum
Director: Harmony Korine
Stars: Matthew McConaughey, Isla Fisher, Snoop Dogg
Two stars
Ammar 808:
Maghreb United
Sofyann Ben Youssef
Glitterbeat
Manchester City 5 Swansea City 0
Man City: D Silva (12'), Sterling (16'), De Bruyne (54' ), B Silva (64' minutes), Jesus (88')
The flights
Emirates flies from Dubai to Phnom Penh via Yangon from Dh2,700 return including taxes. Cambodia Bayon Airlines and Cambodia Angkor Air offer return flights from Phnom Penh to Siem Reap from Dh250 return including taxes. The flight takes about 45 minutes.
The hotels
Rooms at the Raffles Le Royal in Phnom Penh cost from $225 (Dh826) per night including taxes. Rooms at the Grand Hotel d'Angkor cost from $261 (Dh960) per night including taxes.
The tours
A cyclo architecture tour of Phnom Penh costs from $20 (Dh75) per person for about three hours, with Khmer Architecture Tours. Tailor-made tours of all of Cambodia, or sites like Angkor alone, can be arranged by About Asia Travel. Emirates Holidays also offers packages.
Sui Dhaaga: Made in India
Director: Sharat Katariya
Starring: Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma, Raghubir Yadav
3.5/5
