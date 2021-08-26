Pentagon confirms US troops killed in Kabul explosions

Smoke rises from a deadly explosion outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. AP

US Pentagon spokesman John Kirby confirmed a number of US troops stationed at the Kabul airport were killed in the explosions on Thursday.

“We can confirm that a number of US servicemembers were killed in today's complex attack at Kabul airport,” he said.

Two explosions were reported at Hamid Karzai International Airport, where crowds of people are trying to board flights out of the country after the Taliban takeover.

“A number of others are being treated for wounds,” Mr Kirby said. “We also know that a number of Afghans fell victim to this heinous attack.”

The US State Department, as well as other western countries, had warned people that they should leave the surrounding areas of the Kabul airport and its gates “immediately” hours before the explosions.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the loved ones and teammates of all those killed and injured,” Mr Kirby stated.

It remains unclear who is responsible for the attacks and how many civilian casualties occurred.

President Joe Biden this week stated that the US government has been detecting threats from ISIS-K, the ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan.

Thursday’s fatalities are the first time any US troops have been killed in combat in Afghanistan since February 2020, when two army sergeants died in an apparent insider attack in Nangarhar province.

This is a developing story …