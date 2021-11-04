Cop26: UAE plans to be key player in hydrogen

The UAE plans to become a key player in the hydrogen fuel industry with a strategy to speed up its deployment which was unveiled at Cop26 on Thursday.

Mariam Al Mheiri, Minister for Climate Change and Environment, said the country was at the “crest of the wave” of hydrogen’s increasing importance.

She announced the launch of a UAE Hydrogen Leadership Roadmap which she said would play a key role in the country’s low-carbon transition.

It came on the fourth day of the Glasgow summit, which is dedicated to talks on energy. With Britain rallying countries to stop burning coal, the world is looking to environmentally friendly alternatives such as hydrogen.

Hydrogen produces only water when it is used as fuel, making it a clean energy source. It can be generated from fossil fuels or renewables.

Speaking in Glasgow, the minister said it would be important to the UAE’s plan to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.

“The world is witnessing a growing interest in hydrogen, and the UAE is at the crest of the wave,” she said.

“The country has the natural resources, technological expertise and the political will needed to become a key player in the global hydrogen supply chain.

“We aim to involve all sectors and all actors in accelerating hydrogen deployment and cost reduction to ensure the UAE is making headway towards a cleaner future.”

The minister said the UAE would build on previous work, such as the Abu Dhabi Hydrogen Alliance which was established in January.

In May, the country commissioned its first green hydrogen plant at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park.

Green hydrogen refers to fuel produced from renewable sources. It is known as blue hydrogen when it comes from fossil fuels.

“The roadmap builds on our knowledge of the industry, and will assist us in aligning our efforts, developing new policies and increasing the private sector's participation in the hydrogen space”, the minister said.