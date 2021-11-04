Cop26: UK hails pledge by 40 countries to scrap coal

More than 40 countries have agreed to phase out coal power in what Britain described as a milestone on the journey to meet one of the Cop26 summit’s key goals.

The UK used the fourth day of the summit to announce that major coal users including Poland, Vietnam and Chile had committed to scrapping the fossil fuel.

Britain has also secured promises to cut off investment in coal-fired power plants, which are regarded as one of the dirtiest energy sources.

The UK said Thursday’s commitments came on behalf of 190 countries and organisations, with 18 nations promising for the first time to phase out the fuel.

Read more John Kerry strikes upbeat tone on progress at Cop26 talks

But the world’s biggest coal consumers, China, India and the US, have not signed up to the pledge.

Britain made phasing out coal power one of its four priorities for the Glasgow summit, where Thursday’s talks are dedicated to energy issues.

UK Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said the announcements were a “milestone moment in our global efforts to tackle climate change”.

“Today’s ambitious commitments made by our international partners demonstrate that the end of coal is in sight,” he said.

“The world is moving in the right direction, standing ready to seal coal’s fate and embrace the environmental and economic benefits of building a future that is powered by clean energy.”

Mr Kwarteng said the number of proposed new coal plants had fallen by 76 per cent since the Paris Agreement was signed in 2015.

This called on countries to strive for temperature rises no more than 2°C, or preferably 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels, to prevent catastrophic effects of climate change.

The scrapping of coal is seen as crucial to achieving this, but talks between G20 countries in the run-up to Cop26 failed to yield a firm commitment to end the use of coal.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 11 Rishi Sunak, Britain’s Chancellor of the Exchequer, holds his green box at the Cop26 summit in Glasgow, before a meeting a group of finance ministers. PA

China, Japan and South Korea have made a separate pledge to stop financing coal plants overseas, Mr Kwarteng said.

The announcements came after banks and insurers with more than $130 trillion of assets promised on Wednesday to invest in green initiatives.

The finance talks followed commitments by world leaders to curb deforestation, cut methane emissions and promote green agriculture.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson welcomed progress on three of Britain’s four priorities, which he described as “coal, cars, cash and trees”.

“We have begun to make progress – substantial palpable progress - on three out of the four,” he said on Wednesday, referring to coal, cash and trees.

“But the negotiations in Glasgow have a long way to go, and far more must be done.”