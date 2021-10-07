UAE unveils net zero initiative for 2050

The UAE has announced a strategic initiative to reduce carbon emissions by 2050.

The ambitious plan would see Dh600 billion invested in clean and renewable energy sources in the next three decades.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Prime Minister, said the country would "play its global role in combating climate change".

The UAE’s Net Zero 2050 Strategic Initiative announced today is consistent with the longstanding vision of the UAE and its people to make a significant contribution to global sustainability efforts while supporting economic and human development both at home and around the world. pic.twitter.com/afSWMWPXt6 — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) October 7, 2021

He added that the UAE development model will take into account net zero goal and all institutions would work as one team towards it.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, added: "The UAE’s Net Zero 2050 Strategic Initiative announced today is consistent with the longstanding vision of the UAE and its people to make a significant contribution to global sustainability efforts, while supporting economic and human development both at home and around the world."

