Chinese space station project leaps forward as cargo ship docks with Tianhe module

A model of the Chinese space station on display at Airshow China 2018 in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong province. AFP

China's cargo spacecraft, carrying supplies, equipment and propellant, docked with the space station's key module Tianhe on Sunday, the official news agency Xinhua reported.

The Tianzhou-2, or "Heavenly Vessel", autonomously rendezvoused and docked with Tianhe at 5.01 am Beijing time, Xinhua said.

It blasted off via a Long March-7 Y3 rocket at 8.55pm Beijing time on Saturday from the Wenchang Space Launch Centre on the southern island of Hainan, the China Manned Space Engineering Office said.

With a designed life of more than one year, Tianzhou-2 carried supplies for future astronauts, including food for Shenzhou-12 crew members who will spend three months on the station from June, as well as two tonnes of propellant.

It is the second of 11 missions needed to complete China's first self-developed space station by 2022 and follows the launch of Tianhe, the first module, in April.

The three-module space station will rival the International Space Station (ISS), which is backed by countries including the US, Russia and Japan.

China was barred from participating in the ISS by the US.

The rocket's launch was postponed this month due to technical reasons, state media said.

The first cargo spacecraft Tianzhou-1 was sent to refuel a space lab – Tiangong-2 – three times in 2017, as a test of the technologies needed to support the construction of the space station.

Both Tiangong-2 and an earlier space lab Tiangong-1 have been deorbited in recent years.

Next year, China will launch the two other core modules – Wentian and Mengtian – using the Long March 5B, its biggest and most powerful space transport vehicle.

That rocket, capable of sending 25 tonnes of payload into low Earth orbit, was a source of worry in May as it re-entered the atmosphere after delivering Tianhe into orbit.

Media reports warned of an uncontrolled re-entry of the rocket's core stage, reviving memories of debris from the flight of the first Long March 5B in May 2020, which damaged buildings when it landed in the Ivory Coast.

Remnants from the rocket finally fell harmlessly in the Indian Ocean, but China drew criticism for not being transparent about the timing of the debris re-entry and predictions of its trajectory.

From June until 2022, four manned spacecraft and four cargo spacecraft will also be launched, by the smaller Long March-7 and 2F rockets, which have a maximum low Earth payload of 14 tonnes and 8.8 tonnes, respectively.

Adele: The Stories Behind The Songs

On Instagram: @WithHopeUAE Although social media can be harmful to our mental health, paradoxically, one of the antidotes comes with the many social-media accounts devoted to normalising mental-health struggles. With Hope UAE is one of them.

Day 1, Dubai Test: At a glance Moment of the day Sadeera Samarawickrama set pulses racing with his strokeplay on his introduction to Test cricket. It reached a feverish peak when he stepped down the wicket and launched Yasir Shah, who many regard as the world’s leading spinner, back over his head for six. No matter that he was out soon after: it felt as though the future had arrived. Stat of the day - 5 The last time Sri Lanka played a Test in Dubai – they won here in 2013 – they had four players in their XI who were known as wicketkeepers. This time they have gone one better. Each of Dinesh Chandimal, Kaushal Silva, Samarawickrama, Kusal Mendis, and Niroshan Dickwella – the nominated gloveman here – can keep wicket. The verdict Sri Lanka want to make history by becoming the first team to beat Pakistan in a full Test series in the UAE. They could not have made a better start, first by winning the toss, then by scoring freely on an easy-paced pitch. The fact Yasir Shah found some turn on Day 1, too, will have interested their own spin bowlers.

Sheikh Zayed's poem When it is unveiled at Abu Dhabi Art, the Standing Tall exhibition will appear as an interplay of poetry and art. The 100 scarves are 100 fragments surrounding five, figurative, female sculptures, and both sculptures and scarves are hand-embroidered by a group of refugee women artisans, who used the Palestinian cross-stitch embroidery art of tatreez. Fragments of Sheikh Zayed’s poem Your Love is Ruling My Heart, written in Arabic as a love poem to his nation, are embroidered onto both the sculptures and the scarves. Here is the English translation. Your love is ruling over my heart Your love is ruling over my heart, even a mountain can’t bear all of it Woe for my heart of such a love, if it befell it and made it its home You came on me like a gleaming sun, you are the cure for my soul of its sickness Be lenient on me, oh tender one, and have mercy on who because of you is in ruins You are like the Ajeed Al-reem [leader of the gazelle herd] for my country, the source of all of its knowledge You waddle even when you stand still, with feet white like the blooming of the dates of the palm Oh, who wishes to deprive me of sleep, the night has ended and I still have not seen you You are the cure for my sickness and my support, you dried my throat up let me go and damp it Help me, oh children of mine, for in his love my life will pass me by.

RESULTS Cagliari 5-2 Fiorentina

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

The biog Name: Maitha Qambar Age: 24 Emirate: Abu Dhabi Education: Master’s Degree Favourite hobby: Reading She says: “Everyone has a purpose in life and everyone learns from their experiences”

Profile of VoucherSkout Date of launch: November 2016 Founder: David Tobias Based: Jumeirah Lake Towers Sector: Technology Size: 18 employees Stage: Embarking on a Series A round to raise $5 million in the first quarter of 2019 with a 20 per cent stake Investors: Seed round was self-funded with “millions of dollars”

McIlroy's recent struggles Last six stroke-play events (First round score in brackets) Arnold Palmer Invitational Tied for 4th (74) The US Masters Tied for 7th (72) The Players Championship Tied for 35th (73) US Open Missed the cut (78) Travellers Championship Tied for 17th (67) Irish Open Missed the cut (72)

So what is Spicy Chickenjoy? Just as McDonald’s has the Big Mac, Jollibee has Spicy Chickenjoy – a piece of fried chicken that’s crispy and spicy on the outside and comes with a side of spaghetti, all covered in tomato sauce and topped with sausage slices and ground beef. It sounds like a recipe that a child would come up with, but perhaps that’s the point – a flavourbomb combination of cheap comfort foods. Chickenjoy is Jollibee’s best-selling product in every country in which it has a presence.



The specs: 2018 Kia Picanto Price: From Dh39,500 Engine: 1.2L inline four-cylinder Transmission: Four-speed auto Power: 86hp @ 6,000rpm Torque: 122Nm @ 4,000rpm Fuel economy, combined: 6.0L / 100km

FA CUP FINAL Manchester City 6

FA CUP FINAL Manchester City 6

FA CUP FINAL Manchester City 6

FA CUP FINAL Manchester City 6

FA CUP FINAL Manchester City 6

FA CUP FINAL Manchester City 6

FA CUP FINAL Manchester City 6

FA CUP FINAL Manchester City 6

FA CUP FINAL Manchester City 6

FA CUP FINAL Manchester City 6

FA CUP FINAL Manchester City 6

FA CUP FINAL Manchester City 6

FA CUP FINAL Manchester City 6

FA CUP FINAL Manchester City 6

FA CUP FINAL Manchester City 6

