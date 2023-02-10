Girl, 6, pulled alive from Turkey earthquake rubble by Indian rescue team

Follow the latest on the earthquake in Turkey and Syria

An Indian army and disaster response team pulled a six-year-old girl alive from the rubble in Turkey’s Gaziantep city, where several buildings were flattened in Monday's earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

The Indian government has sent teams of its army, National Disaster Response Force and medical experts as part of the rescue and relief operation in Turkey and neighbouring Syria. The 7.8-magnitude quake — the worst in a century — has killed more than 21,500 people.

The girl, named as Beren, was retrieved from the rubble in Nurdagi town on Thursday.4

India’s Home Minister Amit Shah shared a 10-second video and said that he was “proud” of the disaster response teams.

“Proud of our NDRF,” Mr Shah said on Twitter.

“Under the guidance of PM Narendra Modi, we are committed to making NDRF the world’s leading disaster response force.”

In the video, rescuers can be seen holding a stretcher as the child lies wrapped in a blanket.

Another photograph that captured the moment a Turkish woman hugged and kissed a female army officer has gone viral on social media after it was shared by the Indian Army.

The photo is believed to have been taken at a field hospital set up in a school in Hatay province by the Indian Army. The field hospital has a team of medical specialists who are equipped with X-ray machines, ventilators, oxygen generation plants, cardiac monitors and associated monitors.

Members of India's National Disaster Response Force boarding a plane for the rescue mission in Turkey, in New Delhi, India, on February 7. NDRF/EPA

More than 1,000 buildings are reported to have collapsed in Hatay’s capital Antakya, a Syrian refugee haven.

“This field hospital in Hatay, Turkey, will treat those affected by the earthquake. Our team of medical and critical care specialists and equipment are preparing to treat emergencies,” Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, India’s Foreign Minister had earlier said.

India launched “Operation Dost”, which means friend, on Tuesday, to help rescue and treat the survivors.

It has since sent more than 250 personnel, specialised equipment and more than 135 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Turkey.

Three teams of research and rescue personnel from National Disaster Relief Force, specially trained dog squad, medical supplies and advanced drilling equipment and tools required for aid efforts have been sent, India's Ministry of External Affairs said.

The equipment allows for detection, location, access and extrication of people trapped under collapsed structures, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, the Syrian Embassy in India on Thursday appealed to the government to extend rescue and relief help as several people are trapped under the debris.

“We are appealing to our Indian friends from all strata of society to come forward and help. Any volunteer would like to donate is welcome to contribute,” the embassy said.

India has sent more than six tonnes of emergency relief supplies to Damascus, including medicines, fluids for hydration, protective gear and emergency medical equipment.