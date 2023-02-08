Gaziantep: Inside the city at the epicentre of Turkey's earthquake where time has stopped

Amina Ahmad’s house still stands in Gaziantep, three days after the earthquake, but life inside is unbearable.

“We have no electricity, no water, and no heating,” she told The National from the southern city an hour from the epicentre of the disaster.

With night-time temperatures in Gaziantep falling to below freezing, many survivors of the 7.8-magnitude quake face a dilemma: freeze outdoors or stay in unsafe and barely habitable buildings which could crumble in dozens of aftershocks still rocking the region.

Read More Turkey earthquake: Thousands donate at Dubai and Abu Dhabi collection points

It is an overlooked repercussion of a catastrophe which has flattened at least 6,000 buildings in Turkey.

Thousands of structures are unsafe, especially with the ever-present risk of aftershocks — more than 600 of which have rattled the south since Monday morning.

Ms Ahmad is now seeking shelter in a hospital as the city’s mosques, schools and motorways are filled with survivors.

“We are staying at the hospital, we told them we’re sick, but it is real. Most houses have been without water for the past three days,” she said.

Nearly 9,000 people have died in Turkey and tens of thousands have been wounded by the earthquake in Gaziantep, according to figures from AFAD, Turkey’s disaster and emergency authority.

The combined death toll in Turkey and Syria has now exceeds 11,000.

More than 900 buildings were damaged in the city of Gaziantep alone.

Tuesday afternoon’s aftershock was a huge quake in itself — registering at 7.6-magnitude — almost as strong as the first.

It toppled residential buildings and supermarkets, adding to the colossal rubble pile made more precarious by heavy rain and snow across the provinces, and shattered road networks.

A baby was pulled alive from the rubble in Gaziantep 55 hours after the quake, but hopes for survivors recede despite the best efforts of thousands of rescue workers.

Social media users continued to post pleas to help those trapped on Wednesday afternoon, sharing video footage of civilians sifting through the rubble.

One 11-year-old girl and her father remained under the rubble of their high-rise building, users said, posting the address to Twitter.

Elsewhere in the district, a six-months-pregnant woman and her family were trapped in the nearby town of Islahiye, which lies on the Syrian border.

Her friend appealed to social media users for help, saying they awaited a crane to move the debris.

“They made noise this morning but we can’t move the concrete with buckets.”

“They're waiting for a crane, they're still under the rubble. Please help.”

Villages destroyed

In the surrounding countryside, some villages have been wiped off the map, other Gaziantep residents told The National.

On Wednesday, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan promised that no citizens would be left on the streets in a visit to nearby Kahramanmaras, the epicentre of Monday morning’s quake.

But reaching that point will prove a huge challenge.

Expand Autoplay The Pool of Abraham and Rizvaniye Mosque in the city of Sanliurfa. Turkey's south-eastern cities are home to beautiful architecture. All photos: Getty

Efforts to house the displaced are frustrated by heavy damage to roads around Gaziantep.

Driving into the city, The National witnessed roads torn and crumpled by the incredible force of the earthquake, making them impassible for all but the most rugged vehicles.

This will hinder efforts to establish tent cities for the displaced, sites that are already being set up in several of the 10 affected provinces.

Routes into the city were inaccessible until yesterday, including the road connecting to the worst-hit province of Hatay — leading to shortages of essential goods, water and humanitarian relief and cutting the city off from the rest of the country.

The displaced gathered at the city’s airport on Wednesday, hoping to take one of many Turkish Airlines evacuation flights away from the quake-hit provinces.

The airline has said it planned to evacuate 30,000 people on Wednesday, and had moved almost 20,000 the day before.

Passengers at the airport were told it was at capacity, struggling with the influx of rescue teams and hazardous weather.

There are only limited flights out for civilians, said Pegasus, Turkey’s low-cost airliner.