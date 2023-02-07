India sends rescue teams and aid to Turkey after earthquake

Follow the latest on the earthquake in Turkey

India has sent a team of rescuers and relief supplies to Turkey on Tuesday following the devastating earthquake that has killed more than 4,000 people.

More than 2,300 people were killed in Turkey’s Gaziantep and at least 1,700 were killed in Syria after a 7.8 magnitude quake struck near the border between the two countries on Monday.

An Indian Air Force aircraft carried a team of research and rescue personnel from National Disaster Relief Force, a specially trained dog squad, medical supplies and advanced drilling equipment and tools required for aid efforts.

Expand Autoplay Cennet Sucu is rescued from beneath the rubble of collapsed hospital in Iskenderun, Turkey. Reuters

"India's Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) capabilities in action,” Arindam Bagchi, spokesman of the Ministry of External Affairs tweeted.

“The 1st batch of earthquake relief material leaves for Turkey, along with NDRF Search and Rescue Teams, specially trained dog squads, medical supplies, drilling machines and other necessary equipment," Mr Bagchi said.

The relief mission came hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences to the families of those killed in the quake.

He had also instructed officials to offer all possible assistance in coping with the aftermath of the earthquake.

Monday's quake was the worst in Turkey since a 1939 earthquake that killed about 33,000 people.

READ MORE Turkey and Syria earthquake timeline: How the disaster unfolded

WHO officials are estimating that 20,000 may have died.

Rescue teams have been scrambling to locate survivors trapped under the rubble in Turkey where hours after the initial quake, a 7.6-magnitude tremor toppled buildings damaged by the overnight quake.

More than 56,000 building were destroyed in Turkey and 224 buildings collapsed in Syria.

More than 330,000 quake victims have been moved into hostels and university campuses.

Turkish Ambassador to India Firat Sunel expressed his gratitude towards the Indian government's offer of assistance.