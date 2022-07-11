Shinzo Abe killing prompts Japan to investigate security flaws

The Japanese government has received a report suggesting security was at fault in the killing of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Abe was shot and killed at age 67 on Friday while delivering a speech near a train station in the western city of Nara, chief Cabinet secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Friday.

He was flown to hospital, where he was not breathing and his heart stopped, officials said. His death was announced on Friday afternoon.

Mr Matsuno said on Monday the government has received a report suggesting there was a security and guard system fault.

He said he expects security loopholes to be discussed and investigated.

Meanwhile, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida met on Monday with the US’s top diplomat, who delivered condolences over Abe's death.

Mr Kishida’s governing Liberal Democratic Party and its junior coalition partner Komeito secured a solid majority in elections for parliament’s upper, less powerful, chamber in a vote Sunday that was imbued with meaning after the Abe assassination.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who was in Indonesia for a G20 foreign ministers meeting when Abe was shot, gave Mr Kishida a letter from President Joe Biden to Abe’s family.

“We simply want them to know that we deeply feel the loss on the personal level as well,” Mr Blinken told Mr Kishida.

“Mostly I’m here because the United States and Japan are more than allies — we are friends.”

Mr Blinken said Abe “did more than anyone to elevate the relationship between the United States and Japan to new heights”.

The wake and funeral for Japan’s longest-serving political leader are expected in the coming days.