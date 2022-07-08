Shinzo Abe: Japan's former prime minister dies after being shot during campaign speech

Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe has died at the age of 67 after being shot while campaigning.

It is the first assassination of a sitting or former Japanese prime minister since the 1930s.

Abe had been delivering a speech near a train station in the western city of Nara, when he was shot by an assailant at about 11.30am local time, chief Cabinet secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Friday.

He was airlifted to hospital, where he was not breathing and his heart stopped, officials said.

Mr Kishida called the attack “dastardly and barbaric”.

Authorities have arrested a man believed to have shot Abe in the back. Police later raided the accused man's home.

Public broadcaster NHK aired footage that showed Abe holding his chest on the ground, his shirt smeared with blood, as several security guards ran towards him.

Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe. AP

Then security guards leapt on top of a man in a grey shirt, lying face down on the pavement. A double-barrelled device that appeared to be a handmade gun could be seen on the ground.

Nara prefectural police confirmed the arrest of Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, on suspicion of attempted murder. NHK reported that the suspect served in the Maritime Self-Defence Force for three years in the 2000s.

NHK said two consecutive gunshots were heard during Abe's campaign speech before Sunday’s vote to elect politicians to the country's upper house of parliament.

'Never been anything like this'

Nara emergency services said he had been wounded on the right side of his neck and left clavicle. His brother, Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi, had said Abe was receiving blood transfusions.

NHK showed live footage of Abe's wife, Akie, on her way by train to the hospital where he was being treated.

Airo Hino, a political science professor at Waseda University, said such a shooting was unprecedented in Japan. “There has never been anything like this,” he said.

A man believed to be former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe is carried on a stretcher upon arrival at a hospital in Kashihara, Nara Prefecture, in western Japan. Reuters

Abe served two terms to become the country's longest-serving prime minister before stepping down in 2020 due to ill health.

He remained a dominant presence over the ruling Liberal Democratic party, controlling one of its major factions.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida suspended his election campaign after Abe's shooting and was returning to Tokyo, reports said.

The assassination in one of the world’s safest countries stunned the international community and drew condemnation, with Iran calling it an “act of terrorism” and Spain slamming the “cowardly attack”.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Twitter a day of national mourning on Saturday. He also shared a picture of himself and Abe, describing him as a "dear friend" who was "always passionate about strengthening India-Japan ties".

Sharing a picture from my most recent meeting with my dear friend, Shinzo Abe in Tokyo. Always passionate about strengthening India-Japan ties, he had just taken over as the Chairman of the Japan-India Association. pic.twitter.com/Mw2nR1bIGz — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 8, 2022

The Kremlin said it was saddened by Abe's death, calling him a "patriot."

"We are deeply saddened by the news from Japan," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said shortly after a Japanese hospital confirmed Abe was pronounced dead. "Abe was truly a patriot of Japan."

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen wrote on Twitter the "brutal and cowardly murder" of Abe "shocks the world".

"I will never understand the brutal killing of this great man," said European Council President Charles Michel in a separate tweet. "Japan, Europeans mourn with you."

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson wrote on Twitter: "Incredibly sad news about Shinzo Abe. His global leadership through unchartered times will be remembered by many. My thoughts are with his family, friends and the Japanese people."

"The UK stands with you at this dark and sad time."