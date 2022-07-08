President Sheikh Mohamed expresses condolences after death of Japan's Shinzo Abe

President Sheikh Mohamed has shared a message of condolence with the family of Shinzo Abe.

The former Japanese prime minister died in hospital after being shot on Friday during a campaign speech in Nara, in south-central Honshu.

"We are deeply saddened to learn about the death of our dear friend Abe Shinzo who served his nation with honour and contributed to strengthening the fruitful relations between the UAE and Japan," Sheikh Mohamed said.

"We extend our sincere condolences to his family and the people of Japan."

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai sent a similar message to Japan's Prime Minister Kishida, according to state news agency Wam.

Mr Abe was 67 at the time of his death.

It is the first assassination of a sitting or former Japanese prime minister since the 1930s.

Abe had been delivering a speech near a train station in the western city of Nara, when he was shot by an assailant at about 11.30am local time, chief Cabinet secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Friday.

He was flown to hospital, where he was not breathing and his heart had stopped, officials said.

Authorities arrested a man believed to be the shooter. Officers later raided the accused man's home.

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said he was "lost for words" after the assassination.