Former Sudanese minister says country is on verge of collapse

A former Sudanese minister has called for peace in his war-torn homeland and warned that “every minute counts” in the quest to save lives, with Khartoum's overwhelmed healthcare system on the brink of collapse.

Hamza Baloul Al Amir, who served as Minister of Culture, Information and Antiquities and spokesman for the Sudan's transitional government from February to October 2021, said the African nation was facing a “catastrophic situation”.

Clashes between warring military factions in the capital, Khartoum, and other parts of the country have led to the deaths of at least 500 people. About 5,000 have been injured.

The UN's migration agency said 334,000 people had been internally displaced by the fighting between the army and a paramilitary group.

Sudan's regular army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces agreed in principle on Tuesday to a seven-day ceasefire from Thursday, the government of South Sudan said.

'70 per cent of hospitals out of service'

Efforts to halt violence since the unrest erupted last month have previously stalled.

“About 70 per cent of hospitals are completely out of service [in Khartoum],” Mr Al Amir, who now lives in Qatar, told The National.

“Twenty eight hospitals are operating partially, from a total of 88 hospitals. With corpses left in the streets and the rainfall season approaching, Sudan will face a catastrophic situation.

“Sixteen hospitals were bombarded by shelling. Patients in 19 hospitals have been evacuated. Six ambulances have been damaged while carrying patients. These hospitals are currently threatened with a complete shutdown due to lack of supplies, water and electricity.”

Mr Al Amir said medical teams had struggled to reach conflict zones, while staff shortages are another major concern.

“Even if the medical team managed to reach an area, they can’t provide medical assistance as there is a real shortage of medical staff and medicine. Sudan is on the verge of collapse,” he said.

“People with chronic diseases are most affected, as they have to get their medicine and see doctors.

“The level of the medical system outside Khartoum is less. The collapse of the capital’s health sector will hit other cities.”

'Thousands could die in days'

Hamza Baloul Al Amir was spokesman for the Transitional Government of Sudan and minister of Culture, information and antiquities. Photo: Hamza Baloul Al Amir

Mr Al Amir, who served in the transitional government that was replaced in a military takeover in October 2021, said his country was heavily reliant on imported food, fuel and medical supplies.

“Based on our time in the transition government, Sudan imported a big amount of food, fuel and medicine. All supplies used to reach Khartoum and be distributed to other cities,” he said.

“Imagine the situation now with the ongoing conflict. Many people suffering from chronic diseases died recently due to the conflict.”

Sudan’s doctors’ union warned of disaster owing to the shortage of medical supplies.

“People who need kidney dialysis are in danger. There are 12,000 patients who could lose their lives within seven days if the shortage of medicine continues,” the union said in a post on Facebook.

The situation is critical in Khartoum as well as in the Darfur region. A major teaching hospital in West Darfur was forced to close due to fighting and looting.

Hospitals and doctors have been targeted in a “brutal attack” in the city of Geneina, the capital of the West Darfur region, the union said on Tuesday.

A Sudanese surgeon now living in Dubai, who helped treat the wounded at a hospital in north Khartoum when he visited his home country after violence broke out, told of the challenges.

“Unfortunately, most hospitals in our area are not operational due to a shortage of human resources, medical equipment, and essential medicines,” said Dr Yasir Amin Latif, who is returning to Dubai by way of Cairo.

“This situation is causing a significant impact on our ability to provide adequate medical care during this crisis. The lack of basic medical supplies and acute medicines is a disaster, and it's challenging to function effectively without them.

“Moreover, many of our medical colleagues have left Sudan with their families, leaving only the military hospital as the primary medical facility.

“Regrettably, the military hospital is prioritising the medical needs of its own troops, and there are limited medical resources available to civilians injured during the war. It's a disaster. Unfortunately, many civilians are unable to access the medical treatment they need.”

Urgent need for end to fighting

Mr Al Amir stressed the need for a permanent ceasefire to ease mounting pressure on public services and to allow for aid organisations to provide further assistance.

“Both sides of the conflict should cease fire immediately and allow aid organisations to save the situation,” he said.

“If that doesn't happen now, then it will be meaningless when total collapse happens. Every minute counts to save people’s lives.”

The city of Port Sudan, on the eastern Red Sea coast, has turned into an evacuation centre, with thousands desperately waiting to board ferries or planes leaving for Jeddah.

Three evacuation flights have already landed in the UAE.

According to Egyptian authorities, 40,000 Sudanese nationals have crossed into the country since the beginning of the conflict.

Martin Griffiths, UN undersecretary general for humanitarian affairs, arrived in Sudan on Wednesday.

He said he was “in awe” of the humanitarian community following his arrival in Port Sudan, where evacuation efforts are concentrated.

Mr Griffiths said he would visit the country to find ways to bring relief to civilians.

The UN said on Tuesday that its 2023 aid appeals for Sudan were $1.5 billion short.

“The $1.75 billion joint appeal for Sudan in 2024 is only 14 per cent funded. In other words, facing a funding gap of $1.5 billion,” said Jens Laerke, the UN humanitarian agency's spokesman.

Additional reporting by Liza Ayach