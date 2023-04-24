Dubai-based surgeon stranded in Sudan tells of civilians with gunshot wounds

Latest: Live updates from Sudan crisis

A Sudanese surgeon has described how he treated civilians with gunshot wounds in Khartoum.

Dr Yasir Amin Latif, who lives in Dubai, flew to his home country for the final 10 days of Ramadan, just as internal fighting among its military generals spilled into open warfare.

Since then, the hospital in north Khartoum, where he currently works, has been inundated with people caught in the crossfire.

Dr Latif, a general surgeon, told The National that medics at the International Modern Hospital were quickly running out of supplies.

Quote I have performed surgeries on gunshot victims. Unfortunately, some of them did not survive. It is very, very bad Dr Yasir Amin Latif, surgeon

Chaos on the streets and shelling near the airport — the scene of some of the fiercest fighting — has left him and thousands of others unable to leave the country.

Forces loyal to army chief Gen Abdel Fattah Al Burhan are fighting the country's paramilitary unit Rapid Support Forces, led by Gen Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, with more than 400 people killed and thousands injured in the past two weeks.

"The situation remains unclear and precarious, as the Sudanese military and the RSF are imposing a siege on the entire region. This is why fleeing the country is almost impossible," Dr Latif said by phone.

"It is our way of giving back to the community and we believe that it is the least we can do for our country," he said of colleagues.

"We don't have good equipment, we don't have medical supplies and we are running out of all antiseptic. It is very, very bad."

Dr Latif, who has worked at Dubai Hospital and Mediclinic Welcare Hospital, said he was relieved that his wife and children were not with him.

Doctor Yasir Amin Latif, a UAE-resident general surgeon stranded in Sudan, says he will not abandon his homeland until the crisis ends

"Visiting parents during the last 10 days of Ramadan and spending Eid with them is a cultural tradition," he said.

"My wife and kids are residents of the UAE. They flew out to Egypt during this important time in Ramadan while I travelled to Sudan to be with my parents.

"Given the severe shortage of doctors in Sudan, we feel a sense of duty and responsibility to provide aid and assistance to those in need during this difficult time," he said.

Khartoum, the tripartite metropolis made up of three distinct regions — Khartoum, Khartoum North, and Omdurman — is a war zone. The Nile divides these regions, all of which are experiencing violence and unrest.

"The situation in Sudan is becoming increasingly horrifying with the sounds of rockets and warplane shelling constantly heard. The city is without electricity or running water," he said.

"Many residents are wounded and some have lost their lives during the ongoing conflict. Unfortunately, the hospitals in the region cannot accommodate the vast number of wounded people.

"I have performed surgeries on gunshot victims. Unfortunately, some of them did not survive."

Read more Sudan's warring sides squabble over evacuations in bid to win international goodwill

Despite the challenges, Dr Latif continues to turn up at the hospital every day to treat the wounded.

He said other hospitals in the city are also running short on supplies.

"Several hospitals have been targeted by bombings, further exacerbating the existing challenges," he said.

The first day of Eid was marked in Sudan by heavy fighting, gunfire and the sound of explosions across Khartoum.

Khartoum has been the scene of some of the fiercest fighting, with air strikes and tanks firing in densely packed districts.

Most of its five million people have been sheltering at home in baking heat without electricity, food or water. Communications are heavily disrupted.