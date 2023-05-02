UAE sends aid to Sudan as third evacuation flight arrives in Abu Dhabi

Follow the latest news from the Sudan crisis here

A third evacuation plane from Sudan has landed in Abu Dhabi carrying 126 people from five countries.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation said the UAE will host those who have been evacuated and provide them with all the necessary support and assistance before they are transferred to their home countries.

The ministry said it has prioritised evacuating the most vulnerable, including the sick, children, the elderly and women.

On Sunday, a second evacuation plane from Port Sudan landed in Abu Dhabi, carrying 136 passengers including families with small children, the elderly and embassy staff.

It followed a similar flight on Saturday that carried Emiratis and people from 16 countries

The evacuation flights coincided with the UAE's delivery of humanitarian aid to the conflict-hit country.

On Tuesday, a plane carrying urgent food supplies landed at Abeche Airport on Chad’s border with Sudan.

The aid, delivered through the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation and the Emirates Red Crescent, will support refugees affected by the current crisis, which has led to the displacement of thousands and a shortage of basic food supplies.

Earlier on Tuesday, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, ordered urgent humanitarian aid to be sent to Sudan.

The aid will consist of food and ration parcels delivered through the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives.

Fighting is continuing in Sudan in the power struggle between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

The UN refugee agency on Monday said more than 800,000 people could flee the country as a result of the clashes between the rival factions.

The migration could place a strain on neighbouring countries in the region already struggling to recover from drought and years of instability.

The UN has estimated that 100,000 Sudanese people have left the country and 334,000 are internally displaced since the fighting began on April 15.