Sudan evacuation flight lands in UAE

Latest: Live updates as Sudan ceasefire falters

A plane carrying people to safety from the fighting in Sudan landed in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

Emiratis and people from 16 countries were airlifted out by Tarco Aviation aircraft as two sides of the Sudanese military fight for control.

Street-to-street fighting has left hundreds of soldiers and civilians dead. A brief ceasefire appeared to have crumbled on Saturday, with air strikes reported on Khartoum.

“Our priority remains assisting the vulnerable groups including the sick, children, elderly, and women,” said Afra Al Hameli, director of communications at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, who met the flight on its arrival.

Ms Al Hameli said the Emirates have helped evacuees from 19 countries so far. Roses were to adults and children as they disembarked.

Evacuees will be given accommodation until they can be sent on to their home countries, a statement said. The evacuation flight was out of Port Sudan on the Red Sea.

“We remain committed to working alongside the international community to assist Sudan and achieve all that serves the aspirations of the Sudanese people to reach the desired political stability and security,” Ms Al Hameli said.