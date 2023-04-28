Sudan crisis latest: Warring factions agree to extend ceasefire but fighting goes on

<h2><strong>Sudan's factions agree to extend truce but fighting goes on</strong></h2><p>Sudan's two warring factions said on Thursday they would prolong a ceasefire agreement by 72 hours, but violence again rocked the capital Khartoum and the western region of Darfur as the US said ceasefire violations were worrying.</p><p>The army on Wednesday said it agreed to a new three-day ceasefire through to Sunday following one due to expire on Thursday night. On Thursday, the military reiterated it would extend the truce and said it would honour it unilaterally.</p><p>Responding for the first time, the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces said on Thursday it too approved another 72-hour truce starting on Friday.</p><p>Hundreds have died and tens of thousands of people have fled for their lives in two weeks of conflict between the army and the RSF.</p><p><em>- Reuters</em></p><p></p>