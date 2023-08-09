Man suspected of spying for Russia arrested in Germany

Prosecutors have arrested a German citizen working for the military suspected of having passed on secret information to Russian intelligence agencies, the German federal prosecutor's office said on Wednesday.

The man approached the Russian consulate general in Bonn and the country's embassy in Berlin several times and offered his co-operation, it said.

He is suspected of having worked for a foreign secret service, prosecutors added.

On one occasion, the man passed a Russian intelligence service information obtained in the course of his profession, it added. The man was working for a division of the German Bundeswehr.

The man, identified only as Thomas H, was arrested in Koblenz by officials from the Federal Criminal Police Office. His home and workplace were searched.

He appeared before an investigating judge at the Federal Court of Justice on Wednesday.