Germany's Scholz: I kept 'very quiet' during aborted Russia mutiny

The failed mutiny in Russia last weekend has weakened President Vladimir Putin but the implications for his invasion of Ukraine remain unclear, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday.

Mr Scholz echoed US President Joe Biden in saying the insurrection by Wagner mercenaries was part of an internal Russian power struggle and the West was not involved.

He made his comments during a wide-ranging, hour-long interview with the ARD broadcaster.

"I do believe he is weakened as this shows that the autocratic power structures have cracks in them and he is not as firmly in the saddle as he always asserts," Mr Scholz said.

He said the condition for successful peace talks was Russia accepting that it must withdraw its troops from Ukraine, and it was uncertain how the mutiny attempt had affected that.

"Whether this has become easier or harder through these events is not really clear," he said in the interview recorded on Wednesday afternoon.

Mr Scholz said he did not want to take part in speculation about how long Mr Putin would remain in office, saying the West's aim in supporting Ukraine was to help it defend itself, not to bring about regime change.

Russian intelligence services were investigating whether western spy agencies played a role in the aborted mutiny, the Tass news agency quoted Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov as saying on Monday.

Mr Scholz said he had spoken on Saturday with the leaders of the US, France and Britain, and with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.

"We quickly agreed to stay very quiet. We have nothing to do with the conflict in Russia," he said.

What caused the crisis between Moscow and the Wagner group?

Mr Scholz also said he was confident US President Joe Biden would win re-election next year.

"I really do believe that President Biden will be successful in his bid for re-election, because he is not just an experienced politician, but also someone who really works for social cohesion in his own country," said Mr Scholz, a Social Democrat.

"As such, he wants what is right and is doing what one has to in order to counter Trumpism and other such movements."

He said he saw no reason why Mr Biden, 80, would not be able to continue in office.

"He is someone who is fit for his age, also according to his doctors – and this has all been made public – who have no doubt that he can manage another term," said Mr Scholz.