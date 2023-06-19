Paris hosts European allies for air defence meeting

About 20 European ministers are meeting in Paris on Monday to discuss how to strengthen Europe’s air defences at the invitation of French Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu.

The meeting was announced in February by French President Emmanuel Macron at a security conference in Munich.

"The conference on air and anti-missile defence in Europe aims to reflect, among Europeans, on the future of air defence, the need for which has been reinforced by the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine," the president's office said.

Mr Lecornu is scheduled to give a speech to open the meeting at Le Bourget airport outside Paris.

The meeting is taking place on the margins of the Paris Air Show, a biennial event that is taking place for the first time in four years because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Researchers and defence company representatives are expected discuss technical aspects of air defence during three round-table debates.

The results of their discussions will be presented to ministers later in the afternoon at the Invalides, a historical complex that houses a museum of the history of the French military.

Ministers attending the meeting are from Nato’s European allies.

France has not invited ministers from non-European members such as the US, Canada and Turkey, but has asked their Nato representatives to attend the meeting.

A French Navy Dassault Rafale F4.1 fighter jet on display at the Paris Air Show. Reuters

Mr Macron is expected to give a speech shortly after 8pm, central European time.

Monday's air defence meeting is one of many such initiatives in Europe since the war in Ukraine to strengthen collective defences.

Germany in October launched a so-called “sky shield initiative”, although no concrete plans have emerged since its announcement.

The initiative is made up of 15 countries including Scandinavian states, Romania, the UK, and Belgium.

France has not joined the initiative.

Germany decided to not send its defence minister, Boris Pistorius, to Paris on Monday, in what seemed to indicate displeasure in Berlin at France's competing air defence meeting.

Mr Pistorius will instead be represented by Secretary of State Benedikt Zimmer.