Saudi Crown Prince and France's Emmanuel Macron call for end to Lebanon 'political vacuum'

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday called for a "rapid end to the institutional political vacuum in Lebanon".

The leaders met in Paris and Mr Macron had been expected to seek support from the Saudi Crown Prince to find a solution in the search for a new president in Lebanon.

Lebanon has been without a head of state for more than seven months, amid bitter divisions between the Iran-backed Hezbollah and its opponents.

The stalemate has caused increasing exasperation for France, the former colonial power that has close economic and political ties with Beirut.

Lebanese MPs on Wednesday failed for a 12th time to elect a new president.

The prolonged absence of a president "remains the major obstacle to resolving the country's severe socio-economic crisis", the French presidency said after the meeting between the two men in Paris.

Mr Macron and Prince Mohammed "also reiterated their shared commitment to security and stability in the Near and Middle East and expressed their desire to pursue their joint efforts to bring about a lasting easing of tensions".

The two intend to "develop and deepen the partnership between the two countries".

France is prepared "to support Saudi Arabia in strengthening its defence capabilities" and Mr Macron stressed "the willingness of French companies to continue to support Saudi Arabia in implementing its ambitious Vision 2030", the kingdom's economic and social reform agenda.

Prince Mohammed began an official visit to France on Wednesday to meet several French leaders and discuss the kingdom's bid to host the World Expo 2030.

The Saudi Crown Prince will attend the June 22-23 Summit for a New Global Financing Pact hosted by Mr Macron.