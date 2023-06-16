Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince and France's President Macron meet in Paris

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and French President Emmanuel Macron met in Paris on Friday to discuss Ukraine and closer ties between the two states.

Prince Mohammed began an official visit to France on Wednesday to meet several French leaders and discuss the kingdom's bid to host the World Expo 2030.

The two leaders were to meet at the Elysee Palace to discuss the consequences of Russia's war in Ukraine for the rest of the world, a source at the French presidency told The National.

READ MORE Saudi Crown Prince to discuss Ukraine war with French President Macron in Paris

They were also to focus on relations between France and Saudi Arabia and discuss “regional stability issues”, the source said.

Following his Friday working lunch Prince Mohammed will attend a reception in Paris on Monday to support Riyadh’s bid to host the World Expo 2030, also called the “universal exhibition”.

A few days later, the Saudi Crown Prince will attend the June 22-23 Summit for a New Global Financing Pact hosted by Mr Macron.