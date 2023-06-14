Lebanon fails to elect new president on 12th attempt as Azour and Frangieh enter fray

Deeply divided legislature had returned to vote on next head of state after a five-month hiatus

Gebran Bassil's party announces their presidential candidate
Jun 14, 2023
Lebanon's parliament has failed to agree on a new president on its 12th attempt.

The House sessions to elect a head of state resumed on Wednesday after a five-month hiatus.

International Monetary Fund official Jihad Azour, backed by most of the country's Christian parties, received 59 votes while Suleiman Frangieh, supported by the Shiite duo of Hezbollah and the Amal Movement, received 51 votes.

Both men fell short of the two-thirds majority required in the first round of voting, in a 128-seat parliament where no side holds the majority.

It also marked the first time that some major parties, including Iran-backed Hezbollah and its ally Amal, stopped casting blank ballots and formalised their support for a specific candidate.

The country has been without a president since the term of former army chief Michel Aoun ended at the end of October.

In Lebanon's confessional system, the Parliament Speaker must be a Shiite Muslim, the prime minister a Sunni and the president a Maronite Christian.

