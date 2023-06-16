Beyond the Headlines: Why Lebanon can’t elect a new president

On Wednesday, Lebanon's parliament failed again to agree on a new president. The position has been vacant for eight months, since the end of Michel Aoun’s term.

Neither of the two candidates made it through the voting process. Former finance minister Jihad Azour, who is backed by most of the country's Christian parties, received 59 votes. Suleiman Frangieh, supported by the Iran-backed Hezbollah party and its allies, received 51. Both fell below the required threshold of a two-thirds majority.

This week on Beyond the Headlines, host Nada Homsi in Beirut explores the reasons behind the country’s political impasse.