Saudi Crown Prince in France to meet Macron and discuss Expo bid

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman travelled to France on Wednesday on a state visit, where he is expected to meet French President Emmanuel Macron and discuss the kingdom's bid to host the World Expo 2030.

Prince Mohammed is expected to participate in a reception hosted by the kingdom in Paris on June 19 to discuss Riyadh's Expo candidacy, the official Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.

He is also leading a delegation that will take part in a global financial summit in Paris on June 22 and June 23.

Saudi Arabia announced its bid to host the Expo in October 2021 and has since made three presentations to the Bureau International des Expositions.

In March, a delegation from the BIE arrived in Riyadh for a six-day evaluation of Riyadh's candidacy.

The mission's visit is mandatory for a country’s to be considered as host. Its task is to assess the feasibility and viability of each candidate city.

The next host city will be elected via secret ballot, based on the principle of “one country, one vote”, at the BIE's 173rd general assembly in November.