Riyadh Expo 2030 bid being assessed as mission visits Saudi capital

A delegation arrived in Riyadh on Sunday to start a six-day evaluation process of the Saudi capital's candidacy for World Expo 2030.

The Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) mission will engage with Saudi ministers, members of government and other experts to evaluate the details of the Riyadh Expo 2030 bid.

In October 2021 Saudi Arabia announced its bid to host World Expo 2030 in Riyadh and has since made three presentations to the BIE.

The mission is being led by Patrick Specht, president of the BIE administration and budget committee.

Fahd Al Rasheed, chief executive of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City, welcomed the delegates to Riyadh.

The mission's visit is mandatory for a country’s to be considered as host.

Its task is to assess the feasibility and viability of each candidate city.

The findings will be discussed by the BIE’s executive committee in May, which will decide which applicants to retain as being feasible and viable.

In November, at the 173rd general assembly of the BIE, the host of World Expo 2030 will be elected via a secret ballot based on the principle of “one country, one vote”.