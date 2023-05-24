Imran Khan's political party may be banned, Defence Minister says

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan's political party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf could be banned, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said on Wednesday.

Mr Khan's arrest earlier this month caused political and social instability across the country after he was accused of corruption. He was later released on bail on court orders.

The Pakistani politician said the charges against him had been concocted. He has been embroiled in a confrontation with the powerful military, which has ruled Pakistan directly or overseen civilian governments throughout its history.

“It is under consideration to ban PTI,” Mr Asif told reporters. “The PTI has attacked very basis of the state – that never happened before. It can't be tolerated.”

Deadly protests broke out across the country following Mr Khan's arrest, with army personnel attacked and state buildings set ablaze.

Last week, Mr Khan said his life might be in danger amid the unrest.

He was toppled from power and survived an assassination attempt last year. in In Islamabad this week, said he expected to be arrested for a second time.

“There’s been one assassination attempt – I was lucky to survive,” he told BBC Radio 4's Today programme on Monday.

“Yes, there is danger to my life. But much more worrying for us is the danger to our democracy right now.”

Following his abrupt arrest after appearing in court on May 9, Mr Khan said he was “abducted by the army”. He added: “I was treated like some terrorist. People around me were beaten up, I was hit by a stick.

“When these images went out there was a reaction … any investigation will reveal there were elements that were planted inside that went out of their way to burn government buildings.”

His supporters torched buildings and vehicles and attacked police and military personnel. The clashes killed dozens and authorities arrested over 4,000 people.