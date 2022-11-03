Imran Khan shot and injured at rally in Pakistan

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was shot during a rally in the country's east on Thursday, in what supporters called an "assassination attempt."

Mr Khan, who is leading a protest march on the capital Islamabad to demand snap elections, was shot in the leg but is in a stable condition.

His party said he was lightly wounded in the attack, which took place as the former premier stood on the roof of a container truck. Some of his supporters were also injured.

"This was an attempt to kill him, to assassinate him," Raoof Hasan, a senior Khan aide told AFP.

Senator Faisal Javed Khan, who was wounded in the attack, urged supporters to pray for the former PM in a video posted to social media.

Footage showed a bandaged Mr Khan limping and waving to crowds following the attack. He is now being moved to a hospital in Lahore.

The suspected assailant was shot dead and another man was taken into police custody, his aide said.

Mr Khan is leading a protest march on the capital Islamabad to demand snap elections.

Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses his supporters at a rally in Lahore. AP Photo

Thousands have joined the former premier for the 380-kilometre march — stopping for rallies — from Lahore over the next week. He had urged supporters from his Tehreek-e-Insaf party to avoid violence as they march to the capital.

Mr Khan was removed from his role as prime minister in April after a no-confidence vote but remains hugely popular in the country.

Voted into power in 2018 on an anti-corruption platform, his mishandling of the economy and fall-out with the military led to his downfall.

He has claimed that his fall from power was engineered by the US and his successor Shahbaz Sharif ― allegations both the US and Pakistan's current leader have denied.

His supporters recently held protests after Pakistan's top election tribunal found him guilty of unlawfully selling gifts received from foreign dignitaries and heads of state, barring him from holding public office for five years.

He has since challenged the ruling.