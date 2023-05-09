Pakistan's Imran Khan arrested in corruption case

Former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan was taken into custody on Tuesday after he had appeared in court in Islamabad in connection with a corruption case.

Mr Khan was taken by a paramilitary force from outside the Islamabad High Court.

“Imran Khan's car has been surrounded,” his aide Fawad Chaudhry said.

Mr Khan was dragged out of the court and into a police vehicle, said Mr Chaudhry. He said the former prime minister was in the custody of the security forces and denounced the arrest as “an abduction.”

Pakistan’s independent GEO TV broadcast images of Mr Khan being pulled by security forces towards an armoured vehicle, which took him away.

Rangers abducted PTI Chairman Imran Khan, these are the visuals. Pakistan’s brave people must come out and defend their country. pic.twitter.com/hJwG42hsE4 — PTI (@PTIofficial) May 9, 2023

A scuffle broke out afterwards between Mr Khan’s supporters and police.

Mr Chaudhry said some of Mr Khan's lawyers and supporters, as well as several police officers, were injured in the fight.

Mr Khan's party immediately complained to the Islamabad High Court, which requested a police report explaining the charges for his arrest.

Officials from the anti-corruption body said that Pakistan’s National Accountability Bureau had issued arrest warrants for Mr Khan last week in a separate case, for which he had not obtained bail, which would have protected him from arrest under the country's laws.

The officials told the Associated Press that Mr Khan would appear before an anti-corruption tribunal later on Tuesday.

He arrived in Islamabad earlier in the day from nearby Lahore, where he lives, to face charges before the Islamabad High Court.

He has claimed that the string of cases against him, which include terrorism charges, are a plot by Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif's government to discredit him.

Mr Khan, a former cricket star turned Islamist politician, is facing hundreds of charges.

My reply to ISPR & attempts by PDM & their handlers to arrest me for two reasons: 1. To prevent me from campaigning bec InshaAllah when elections are announced I will be doing jalsas. 2. To prevent me from mobilising the masses for street movement in support of Constitution if… pic.twitter.com/IQIQmFERah — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 9, 2023

The country is expected to hold national elections later this year.

Mr Khan is pushing for early elections after he was ousted in April 2022 in a no-confidence vote.

Emboldened by strong support in opinion polls and rallies, Mr Khan has shown no signs of backing down against the government and the army and is seeking support from the Supreme Court to hold polls in two provinces for a start.

Earlier, Pakistan’s army criticised Mr Khan for accusing one of their senior officials of orchestrating assassination attempts against him and challenged him to address the matter in court.

Mr Khan, 70, held Mr Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and senior military officials responsible for a shooting incident at a rally last year in which his leg was injured. They have denied involvement.

He used a rally at the weekend to accuse the military of being behind at least two attempts to murder him, focusing on the alleged involvement of a senior official from the Inter-Service Intelligence, or ISI, which oversees Pakistan’s internal security.

“These fabricated and malicious allegations are extremely unfortunate, deplorable and unacceptable,” the military said in a rare statement directed at Mr Khan late on Monday.

“This has been a consistent pattern for the last one year, wherein military and intelligence agencies officials are targeted with insinuations and sensational propaganda for the furtherance of political objectives.”

It asked for the allegations to be addressed in court.