What Ukraine's Zelenskyy hopes to achieve on Brussels trip with Macron

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy flew into Brussels early on Wednesday on the third stop of his European tour to lobby allies for fighter jets.

Mr Zelenskyy, who arrived on a plane from Paris with French President Emmanuel Macron, was greeted by the European Commission's President Ursula von der Leyen.

"We will support Ukraine every step of the way towards our Union," wrote Ms von der Leyen on Twitter.

Mr Zelenskyy will speak to assembled EU heads of state and government almost a year after Russia invaded Ukraine — when he told them in a dramatic video call that they might never see him alive again.

After he addresses the 27-member European Council, two hours have been allocated for leaders to meet the man of the moment in smaller groups.

Mr Zelenskyy, on only his second known foreign trip in wartime, spent most of Tuesday in London where he addressed the UK Parliament and was received by King Charles III.

Apparently determined not to be upstaged, French President Emmanuel Macron squeezed in Mr Zelenskyy for a late-evening rendezvous in Paris after the Ukrainian President left London.

Mr Macron then joined him en route to Brussels. The EU meeting goes ahead despite security concerns, after news of the trip was leaked earlier in the week.

What does Mr Zelenskyy want?

Mr Zelenskyy has used the trip to repeat his demands for more weapons, especially modern fighter jets, to give Ukraine air superiority over Russia.

In a pointed gesture in Britain, he brought an air force pilot's helmet as a gift that was inscribed with the words: "We have freedom; give us wings to protect it."

In a more prosaic appeal in Paris, he said: "The sooner Ukraine gets long-range heavy weaponry, the sooner our pilots get planes, the sooner this Russian aggression will end and we can return to peace in Europe."

His speech to the UK Parliament, littered with references to British culture and history, also seemed designed to touch the hearts of MPs and ensure their continued solidarity with Ukraine.

Aside from weapons, he urged them to tighten sanctions on Russia, establish a tribunal to prosecute Russian aggressors and find a way to compensate Ukraine for war losses.

What has he been promised?

Britain went furthest on Wednesday by saying it would start training Ukrainian fighter pilots on Nato-standard warplanes.

It did not say when or whether any planes would be provided, instead describing the training as a long-term investment.

But Downing Street said Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has been asked to investigating what jets the UK could potentially give.

Mr Macron was more vague but said France would continue providing arms to Ukraine.

"France is determined to help Ukraine to victory and the re-establishment of its legitimate rights," he said.

The EU, which does not directly control weapons arsenals, was expected to discuss other wartime issues such as what to do with frozen Russian assets.

Mr Zelenskyy arrived in Paris late on Wednesday evening before travelling to Brussels. AP

What do European leaders want?

A piece of reflected glory, for starters. British politicians including Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his predecessor Boris Johnson clearly relished having Mr Zelenskyy to themselves on Tuesday.

Both received a personal shout-out during the speech by Mr Zelenskyy, who has forged an especially close bond with Mr Johnson.

The last-minute dash to Paris suggested Mr Macron did not want to miss out on that opportunity. Nor did German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who joined them in Paris.

Mr Macron won praise from his guest after previously irritating Ukraine with comments that appeared too friendly to Russia.

"I believe he has changed. And that he changed for real this time. After all, he opened the door to tank deliveries," Mr Zelenskyy told French media.

In Brussels, the EU has for months given Mr Zelenskyy a standing invitation to address European leaders in person. Their wish has now been granted.

But it did not go unnoticed that Mr Zelenskyy appeared to have left Berlin off his schedule, after an often fraught relationship between Germany and Ukraine.

"A different timetable would have been possible, in fact very likely, if Germany and the EU had shown clear leadership," said German MP Tobias Winkler after Mr Zelenskyy first went to London.