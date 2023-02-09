Zelenskyy gives EU rallying cry on Brussels leg of European trip

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gave a rallying cry to the EU on Thursday as he visited Brussels on the third leg of a rare foreign trip.

Mr Zelenskyy was meeting leaders of the EU's 27 countries in Brussels as he seeks increased military support — especially promises of fighter jets for Ukraine.

Before the talks, he gave a speech to the European Parliament in which he cast Ukraine as a defender of Europe's values and way of life against an aggressive Russia.

“We are defending against the most anti-European force of the modern world,” Mr Zelenskyy said, after receiving a standing ovation from the parliament.

Mr Zelenskyy did not repeat his demands for fighter jets to an assembly with little influence on that subject.

However, the visit gives him a chance to press his case for Ukrainian EU membership.

“Europe will always be and remain Europe as long as we are together, as long as we take care of our Europe," he said.

Mr Zelenskyy arrived in Brussels with French President Emmanuel Macron, who hosted him in a late-evening meeting in Paris on Wednesday.

The French stop was squeezed in after Mr Zelenskyy spent most of Wednesday in London, where UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Britain would offer training for Ukrainian fighter jet pilots.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni questioned Mr Macron's antics as she arrived for the EU summit.

"Frankly, the invitation to Zelenskyy yesterday seemed more inappropriate to me, because I think our strength in this fight is unity," she told reporters.

Mr Macron said France had a "particular role" in the crisis.

The Brussels leg of the trip had been in doubt after news that he was expected leaked out from parliamentary sources.

Mr Zelenskyy's trip, only his second since Russia invaded last February, comes as Ukraine braces for an expected new Russian offensive.

